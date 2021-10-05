ReThink HK Returns to Bring Changes and Impact for a Sustainable Future

#AcceleratetheChange

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 October 2021 – After its debut and huge success in 2020, ReThink HK returns to the city to help businesses accelerate changes towards a more sustainable future. A two-day conference and expo showcase, the event is held in Hall 3 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 5 to 6 October 2021. It aims to unite business leaders, sustainability practitioners and those who research and source new sustainable strategies and solutions in order to achieve circular economy, and push Hong Kong towards a carbon-neutral Hong Kong by 2050.

To herald the beginning of the 2nd Edition of ReThink HK, Mr Chris Brown, Founder & Director of Enviroevents (Rethink) HK Ltd, delivered an Opening Welcome to the 2,000 delegates flocking to the event. Mr Wong Kam-sing, GBS, JP, Secretary for the Environment of the HKSAR Government then delivered an Opening Address on “Decarbonising Hong Kong for 2050″. The speech kicked off the two full days of conference programme across six major themes of the 2021 event, including Circular Economy, Cities & Mobility, Decarbonisation, Food & Nature, People & Purpose, and Redefining Value.

Combining Forces of Businesses, NGOs and Communities to Create a Sustainable Future

ReThink HK 2021 invited over 300 expert speakers from leading businesses, organisations and institutes to cover more than 120 unique conference sessions, including The Role of Marketing in a Sustainable New World (Darren Chuckry – The Marketing Society, Nellie Chan – Google Hong Kong, Christy Kilmartin – Kontoor Brands, and Will Spencer – Hong Kong Country Club), Defining New Business Leadership – Dialogue with C-level Executives (Simon Ng – Business Environment Council, Patrick Healy – Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Swire Coca-Cola Limited, Richard Lancaster – CLP Holdings Limited, and Ada Wong – Champion REIT), and Sustainable Development – the New Ambition Powering Hong Kong’s Conglomerates (Eileen Gallaher – BSR, Jonathan Mark Lloyd – Jardine Matheson Limited, Ellie Tang – New World Development Company Limited, and Dr Mark Watson – John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Ltd.).

In addition, ReThink HK 2021 features six unique theatres that focus on different ideas related to sustainability, including Sustainable Transformation Theatre (Keynote), BEC Theatre, Change Makers Stage, Sustainable Communities Theatre, Sustainable Partnership Theatre, and Sustainable Resources Theatre to address the sustainability challenges the city is facing.

On top of the in-depth topics and theme theatres related to Hong Kong’s business environment and sustainability, the event also features more than 130 showcase exhibitors, providing solutions that help businesses to embrace innovation to drive sustainable development across different business sectors. To broaden the reach of ReThink HK 2021 to the community, 14 NGOs dedicated to advancing social inclusion and green issues in the city are also showcasing their projects and developments at the NGO Lounge.

A New Hybrid Experience

To facilitate overseas parties’ joining ReThink HK 2021, the organiser is livestreaming full programme of the Sustainable Transformation (Keynote) Theatre. Programmes taking place at the other Theatres will also be available shortly by means of On-Demand videos available for 3 months after the event.

Creating Meaningful Impact with New Collaboration

For the 2021 edition, ReThink HK is honoured to partner with the exclusive co-organiser, Business Environment Council Limited (BEC) to curate a variety of programmes at the BEC Theatre. The BEC’s strategic support of event furthers the event’s reach and impact by offering inspiration and insights to organisations looking to align sustainable business practices along all stages of their value chain.

About ReThink HK

ReThink HK is a unique annual event that helps organisations align sustainable business practices at every stage of their value chain, showcases innovation and solutions accelerating sustainable transformation. ReThink HK unites the ecosystem so all stakeholders and communities can contribute to and look forward to a climate-smart and equitable city, for everyone. All delegate fees contribute towards funding local impact projects with ReThink HK’s charity partners.

