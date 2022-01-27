Rhenus Hong Kong Achieves ISO 13485:2016 Certification

Leading logistics service provider meets rigorous international standards for providing services associated with medical equipment in accordance to customer and regulatory requirements

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 January 2022 – Rhenus Hong Kong announced today that it has earned ISO certification, ISO13485:2016, after an extensive audit of the company’s internal operations. This quality management certification covers the design and development, production, storage and distribution, installation, or servicing of a medical device and design and development or provision of associated activities.

ISO 13485:2016 is a standard to certify quality management systems for businesses who provide medical devices and related services. ISO 13485:2016 can also be used by suppliers or external parties that provide products, including quality management system-related services to such organizations.

Companies that achieve ISO 13485:2016 demonstrate a high standard of process and system management. Rhenus Hong Kong’s professional handling and storage of medical devices is among the key highlights of the accreditation, which saw the audit dive into areas such as resource management, monitoring and measurement processes, product and contamination control, and traceability control and measurement.

“Gaining the ISO 13485:2016 certification is a milestone for the Rhenus HK team, as we continue to work towards delivering professional and sustainable logistics services. Covid-19 has changed the lives of everyone, and medical devices have become a necessity. The certification will allow us to provide international standards of warehousing services, especially in the areas of medical device product handling, optimal storage environment and traceability for our customers,” said Dennis Mak, Director, Warehousing Solutions & Distribution – Greater China.

ISO, the International Organization for Standardization, is the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards.

Established in 2002, Rhenus Hong Kong provides air, ocean and land (truck and rail) freight solutions, as well as warehousing and consolidation services.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.

#Rhenus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.