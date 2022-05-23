ROAD TO UFC Opening Round Bouts Announced

Tournament For Asia’s Top MMA Prospects Kicks Off During Fight Week For UFC 275 In Singapore This June

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 May 2022 – UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, has announced the bouts for ROAD TO UFC, the most significant opportunity for Asia’s top MMA prospects to make it to the world stage. The opening round will take place across two days, June 9 and June 10, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead of UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA on June 12, UFC’s first Pay-Per-View event in Southeast Asia.



ROAD TO UFC episodes and bouts:

Episode 1

Featherweight, Yi Zha (CN) vs Keisuke Sasu (JP)

Lightweight, Balajin (CN) vs WonBin Ki (KR)

Bantamweight, Maimaiti Tuohati (CN) vs Toshiomi Kazama (JP)

Flyweight, SeungGuk Choi (KR) vs Rama Supandhi (ID)

Non-tournament Light Heavyweight, Zhang Mingyang (CN) vs Tuco Tokkos (UK)

Episode 2

Bantamweight, MinWoo Kim vs Xiao Long (CN)

Featherweight, JunYoung Hong (KR) vs Koyomi Matsushima (JP)

Flyweight, Qiu Lun (CN) vs Wallen Del Rosario (PH)

Lightweight, Ailiya Muratbek (CN) vs Pawan Maan Singh (IN)

Non-tournament Flyweight, Shaun Etchell (AU) vs Takeru Uchida (JP)

Episode 3

Featherweight, JeongYeong Lee (KR) vs Xie Bin (CN)

Flyweight, Yuma Horiuchi (JP) vs Top Kiwram (TH)

Lightweight, Anshul Jubli (IN) vs Sho Patrick Usami (JP)

Bantamweight, Rinya Nakamura (JP) vs Gugun Gusman (ID)

Non-tournament Women’s Strawweight, YeDam Seo (KR) vs Josefine Knuttson (SE)

Episode 4

Bantamweight, Shohei Nose (JP) vs Wulijiburen (CN)

Lightweight, Asikerbai Jinensibieke (CN) vs Kyung Pyo Kim (KR)

Featherweight, Lu Kai (CN) vs Angga Hans (ID)

Flyweight, HyunSung Park (KR) vs Jeremia Siregar (ID)

Non-tournament Welterweight, John Adajar (PH) vs HanSeul Kim (KR)

All bouts live and subject to change.

The opening round of ROAD TO UFC on June 9 and June 10 will be from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. SGT on both days. Admission is free and tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis by registering at https://ufc.com/rtu. Additionally, the purchase of any VIP package for UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will include a reserved seat for both days of the event (subject to availability).

ROAD TO UFC episodes will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on UFC broadcast partners (check local listings).

UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA is hosted in Singapore with support from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). It is Southeast Asia’s first championship double-header, as UFC world light heavyweight Glover Teixeira takes on #2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC world women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces #5 Taila Santos.

UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will take place Sunday, June 12, at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The prelims will begin at 6 a.m. SGT, followed by the main card at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.sg.

