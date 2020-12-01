Saudi Arabia announces completion of pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai site





Six storey project started in February and ready well in advance of Expo 2020 Dubai opening in October, 2021

Construction work on Saudi Arabia’s 13,069sqm country pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been completed, the country announced. The pavilion is said to be the second largest at the Expo site, with only the UAE pavilion being larger.

Construction work on the pavilion began in February 2019, it comprises six storeys and is said to feature an innovative façade that symbolises the country’s deeply-rooted heritage, ancient culture, natural wonders, myriad opportunities, and the towering ambition of its people, explained senior Saudi officials.

The project is said to be aligned with global sustainability norms and a clear environmental vision. The structure is said to boast 650 solar panels sourced from Saudi entrepreneurs and manufactured in the Kingdom, the statement explained.

Saudi officials pointed out that the pavilion will celebrate the country’s experience in blending its rich traditions with its limitless aspirations for a bright future.

Aligning with the overarching theme of Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the pavilion aims to take visitors on a guided tour of the wonders of the country’s 13 regions through multiple immersive and interactive experiences and exhibits.

A special water feature is expected to be a prime attraction alongside a 1,320sqm inclined mirror screen and unique art showcases attributed to Saudi artists. An art installation embedded with 2,030 crystals, to represent Saudi Vision 2030, is also anticipated to be a big draw at the pavilion, stated the officials.



