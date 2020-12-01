Saudi Arabia completes work on mega Expo 2020 pavilion

Saudi Arabia has announced that the construction work on its country pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai has been fully completed. Work on the Saudi pavilion began in February last year.

Spanning an area of 13,069 sq m – equivalent to two football fields – the kingdom’s pavilion size is second only to that of host UAE.

Rising six storeys from the ground, the innovative façade of the building symbolizes the country’s deeply-rooted heritage, ancient culture, natural wonders, myriad opportunities and the towering ambition of its people, said senior Saudi officials involved in the project.

Aligned with global sustainability norms and a clear environmental vision, the eco-friendly structure boasts 650 solar panels sourced from Saudi entrepreneurs and manufactured in the kingdom, it stated.

The officials pointed out that the pavilion will celebrate the country’s experience in blending its rich traditions with its limitless aspirations for a bright future.

In keeping with the overarching theme of Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the KSA pavilion will take visitors on a guided tour of the wonders of the country’s 13 regions through multiple immersive and interactive experiences and exhibits.

A special water feature installation is set to be a prime attraction alongside a 1,320 sqm inclined mirror screen and unique art showcases attributed to Saudi artists.

A stunning art installation embedded with 2,030 crystals, to represent the Saudi Vision 2030, is also anticipated to be a big draw at the pavilion, stated the officials.

Despite the unexpected postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai due to the pandemic and subsequent movement restrictions, the KSA pavilion team has been working tirelessly to welcome millions of visitors to the pavilion at the World Expo set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, they added.

–Tradearabia News Service

Copyright 2020 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).