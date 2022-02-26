Schneider Electric appoints Olivier Blum as Executive Vice-President Energy Management and Gwenaelle Avice-Huet as Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 February 2022 – Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Olivier Blum as the new Executive Vice-President of its Energy Management Business, and Gwenaelle Avice-Huet as its new Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, both effective from 1 April 2022.

Olivier, currently Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric, will retain his role as a member of the Company’s Executive Committee. This change follows the announcement of Philippe Delorme’s appointment as Executive Vice-President of Europe Operations at Schneider Electric.

In his new role, Olivier will be responsible for Schneider Electric’s full Energy Management portfolio of world-leading technologies, software and services, championing “Electricity 4.0” as the fastest route to a net zero world that is more electric and more digital.

Olivier began his career at Schneider Electric in 1993 in his home country of France. He has been living and working in Asia for the last two decades, where he has held lead leadership positions as the Regional Head of Strategy for China and the Regional Managing Director for India, before taking on the global role of Executive Vice-President for the Home & Distribution Division based in Hong Kong. In 2014, he joined Schneider Electric’s Executive Committee as the Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer.

Olivier has also been a Non-Executive Director on both AVEVA Group PLC (as Remuneration Committee member) and Delta Dore Boards since 2020. In 2019, he received France’s Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year Award from Cadremploi, Morgan Phillips Hudson, Le Figaro Décideurs and Fyte, in recognition of his transformation of Schneider’s leadership and culture on a global scale. In 2021, his sustainability efforts across the Company saw Schneider Electric recognized by Corporate Knights as the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation.

Olivier graduated from Grenoble Business School (GEM), France.

At the same time, Gwenaelle Avice-Huet will be appointed as Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric. Gwenaelle joined Schneider Electric in 2021 as Senior-Vice President of Corporate Strategy. As a member of the Executive Committee, Gwenaelle will preside over developing and deploying strategic, sustainability and quality & customer satisfaction initiatives, while steering all mergers, acquisitions and divestment activities globally.

Gwenaelle Avice-Huet started her career in scientific research at the French National Research Institute and the French Atomic Energy Commission on nuclear energy before joining the World Bank in Washington D.C. as a consultant. She also worked for the service of the French Prime Minister within the General Secretary of European affairs with responsibility for energy and competitiveness matters, and as the advisor on energy and climate change for various ministers.

Before joining Schneider Electric, Gwenaelle worked at ENGIE (formerly GDF SUEZ) in various roles, from Senior Vice-President of European and Regulatory affairs, to leading the Renewables energy business. In her last role, Gwenaelle was on the Executive Committee of ENGIE, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE North America and in charge of the Global Business Line on Renewable Energies.

Gwenaelle is on the Board of Air France-KLM since May 2021. She holds a degree in Physics and Chemistry from the Ecole Normale Supérieure in Cachan, a post-graduate diploma in Molecular Chemistry from France’s Ecole Polytechnique and an engineering degree from the Corps des Ponts et Chaussées. She has also been nominated as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

Gwenaelle resides in Boston, Massachusetts with her family.

