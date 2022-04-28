Schneider Electric remains focused on sustainability transformations in the first quarter of 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 April 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, reports its first-quarter results for the start of the second year of its 2021-2025 sustainability program, confirming its continued focus on advancing towards its mid-term ESG commitments.

With its Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) dashboard, the company tracks and discloses quarterly progress to meet concrete targets related to climate, resources, trust, equal opportunities, generations, and local communities. Q1 2022 results are on track towards end year objective of 4.70 out of 10, with a compiled score of 4.00.

“I’m pleased with the progress made since the start of the year and how we’ve maintained our focus on sustainability despite complex and challenging social and market dynamics,” said Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Schneider Electric’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, who recently took over from Olivier Blum, now Executive Vice President Energy Management. “It is with confidence and energy that I start my tenure as CSSO for this uniquely committed company that does not shy away from its purpose and always applies its experience and expertise to create more global and local impacts.”

First-quarter sustainability highlights

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure TM solutions helped customers and suppliers make significant decarbonization progress, and reduce their CO 2 emissions by 358 million tonnes since 2018. It also extended its climate strategy partnerships with Plastic Omnium and NSG Group.

solutions helped customers and suppliers make significant decarbonization progress, and reduce their CO emissions by 358 million tonnes since 2018. It also extended its climate strategy partnerships with Plastic Omnium and NSG Group. In partnership with the Solar Impulse Foundation, Schneider Electric hosted a three-month exhibition at its flagship Intencity building in Grenoble, France, entitled 1000+ Solutions for Cities, where hundreds of visitors were able to discover and learn more about concrete and available solutions for sustainable urban environments.

Schneider Electric now only uses recycled cardboard in all its distribution centers in India, China and Europe, and is progressing on green materials by joining the industry-led initiative ResponsibleSteel to ensure that the steel contained in its products comes from responsible sourcing and production and reduces their environmental footprint.

Schneider Electric also launched a pilot project with over 100 strategic suppliers to help set up its decent work program that will be rolled-out later this year.

New major partnerships launched in this first quarter in India and South America will help to accelerate and train more people in energy management.

Schneider Electric, with the support of its Foundation and the individual contributions of thousands of employees, raised over €2M in donations to directly support Ukrainian colleagues and their families affected by the crisis.

Schneider Electric also donated equipment worth €4M to help restore essential energy supplies in Ukraine and the Schneider Electric Foundation continues to work with local NGOs in support of the local community.

Recent sustainability awards and recognition

