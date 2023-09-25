logo
Just in:
Russian foreign minister says US at war with Russia // Cauvery protests intensify in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka // BAK Rechtsanwälte Launches The Service Konto-leergeräumt.de // Healthcare Retirement Planner, The First IRMAA Financial Planning Software Package With Patent Pending Technology, Adds New Functionality // UAE expresses solidarity with Bahrain and offers condolences over the martyrdom of its soldiers // “2023 China Perfume Industry White Paper” released // India-Canada Political And Diplomatic Ties Facing Serious Threat // China puts Uighur scholar in jail for life // Trudeau’s Bid To Involve India In Nijjar Killing Probe Is More Political Than Diplomatic // Seafresh Announce New Eco-friendly Initiative That Offers Customers Free Return Of Their Delivery Box And Packaging // NSW IT Support Release The Current 2023 Managed IT Support Trends In Australia // Introducing RankNewWebsites.com: A Platform for Elevating New Websites in the Digital Realm // Gulf Capital exits Metito investment // PM Narendra Modi May Prepone Lok Sabha Elections To February 2024 // Arab media and film sector leaders discuss the future of content and entertainment in a digital world // Smart Arbeitsrecht Launches Its Own Client Intake Tool On The Website // Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends group wedding reception // Al Dhaid University to welcome students in September 2024: Sharjah Ruler // Mamata suffers knee injury; rest for 10 days // Is Rahul Gandhi Finally Emerging As INDIA Candidate To Take On Narendra Modi? //
HomeNewswire by MagicPRSeafresh Announce New Eco-friendly Initiative That Offers Customers Free Return Of Their Delivery Box And Packaging
Newswire by MagicPR
0 likes

Seafresh Announce New Eco-friendly Initiative That Offers Customers Free Return Of Their Delivery Box And Packaging

Leigh, United Kingdom – Seafresh, an online fishmonger that was established in 1996 and is renowned across the UK and Ireland for its high-quality frozen food, is proud to announce its new eco-friendly initiative that offers customers the option to return their delivery box and packaging (including the label) for free so they can be reused.

This initiative partners with the sustainable practices already in place at Seafresh and the company’s dedication to offering its customers premium quality, sustainably sourced fish and seafood, as well as prioritising utilising only 100% recyclable plastic in its packaging and 100% compostable wool lining to keep its products frozen.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a responsible fishmonger, Seafresh sources its diverse range of restaurant-quality fish and seafood from around the globe, such as Scottish or Wild Sockeye Salmon, Seabass, Haddock, Lemon Sole, and Yellow Fin Tuna and always ensures it’s all IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) and never in bulk to prevent less food waste. Additionally, Seafresh provides Frozen at Sea Cod, Haddock, Hake and Salmon Fillets to cater for those with Histamine Intolerance.

A spokesperson from Seafresh said, “We are a small team who work hard to ensure our customers have the best possible experience, so we’re delighted with our Trustpilot “Excellent” rating but, along with our commitment to be greener and more energy efficient, we are always looking for ways to improve our service.”

Along with Seafresh’s selection of expertly selected portioned fish and seafood, customers can also choose from a variety of delicious and carefully created oven-ready dishes, including Salt and Pepper Squid, Chilli and Mango Prawns, Jumbo Fish Finger, Salmon en Croute and a specialist Seafood Platter that is full of prawns, King Prawns, Cromer Crab, Smoked Salmon and Cooked Crevettes.

For those who are not sure what to order, Seafresh offers an assortment of pre-made fish boxes. These are packed with the highest quality, sustainably-sourced fish and seafood, and are carefully selected by Seafresh’s team of experts. Customers can choose from a range of options that include a variety of fish fillets, shellfish, and other seafood, all at competitive prices. The pre-made boxes are a great option for those who want to try something new or for those who are short on time and need a convenient meal solution. Seafresh takes great care to ensure that each box is packed with care and that it arrives at the door in perfect condition.

Over the years, Seafresh has built strong relationships with fisheries but also reputable butchers across the UK and Ireland, meaning the company additionally has access to an array of the best quality British raised and farmed tender beef, Grain Fed Rump, 21-day aged Rib Eye’s and Aberdeen Angus Fillets, as well as the highest quality cuts of lamb and chicken.

The oven-ready selection at the company also extends to its first-class meat options, including zesty Southern Fried Chicken, Vegetable and Beef Lasagne, Beef Wellington and Marinated Chicken breast that are all made with the finest ingredients.

Seafresh provides a next-day delivery service that is available Tuesday to Saturday if an order is placed before 1 pm – Saturday does have a small supplementary charge. The company’s partnership with its courier DPD works well, with over 99% of the online deliveries arriving on time and also offers free delivery on orders over £60.

The delivery service at Seafresh ensures customers receive their products neatly packed and ready to place in their freezer on arrival at the door. However, if a customer is not home, there is no need to worry, as the packages are filled with dry ice to make sure the products stay perfectly frozen.

More information

To find out more about Seafresh and its new eco-friendly initiative that offers customers the option to return their delivery box and packaging (including the label) for free so they can be reused, please visit the website at https://www.seafreshuk.com.

Source: https://www.seafreshuk.com/seafresh-announce-new-eco-friendly-initiative-that-offers-customers-free-return-of-their-delivery-box-and-packaging/

About Seafresh

At Seafresh our aim is to provide an all round excellent service. We search for the highest quality produce from around the world whilst responsibly sourcing sustainable Frozen Fish & Seafood. We use the Marine Conservation Society’s (MCS) Good Fishing Guide along with sourcing frozen at sea Fish & IQF products.

Contact Seafresh

Unit A12 Kenyon Court Moss Industrial Estate
Leigh
Lancashire WN7 3PT
United Kingdom

01942 609647

Website: https://www.seafreshuk.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Newswire by MagicPR
Newswire by MagicPR
Business
Newswire by MagicPR
Newswire by MagicPR
Newswire by MagicPR
Just in:
Gulf Capital exits Metito investment // Russian foreign minister says US at war with Russia // China puts Uighur scholar in jail for life // Dnata wins Hainan Airlines job at Milan airport // Mamata suffers knee injury; rest for 10 days // India-Canada Political And Diplomatic Ties Facing Serious Threat // Don’t Wait for the Heat: Spring Promo Announced as Prime Holiday Homes at Bachcare Are Booking Out for Summer // Healthcare Retirement Planner, The First IRMAA Financial Planning Software Package With Patent Pending Technology, Adds New Functionality // Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends group wedding reception // Cauvery protests intensify in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka // “2023 China Perfume Industry White Paper” released // UAE expresses solidarity with Bahrain and offers condolences over the martyrdom of its soldiers // Introducing RankNewWebsites.com: A Platform for Elevating New Websites in the Digital Realm // What to Keep in Mind When Hiring New Employees for Your Business // Trudeau’s Bid To Involve India In Nijjar Killing Probe Is More Political Than Diplomatic // Al Dhaid University to welcome students in September 2024: Sharjah Ruler // Rahul predicts Cong win in MP, Chhattisgarh; close in Rajasthan // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 25 Sep 2023 // Smart Arbeitsrecht Launches Its Own Client Intake Tool On The Website // Seafresh Announce New Eco-friendly Initiative That Offers Customers Free Return Of Their Delivery Box And Packaging //