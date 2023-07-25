logo
Selected Muslim-Friendly News Updates from JNTO

Japan maintains its 6th place ranking in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 July 2023 – In the recent Halal In Travel Global Summit 2023 held in Singapore on June 1, 2023, Japan retained its position as the sixth among 138 countries listed in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2023. This summit brought together travel industry stakeholders and various national tourism organizations to discuss opportunities within the global Muslim travel market.

The Hida Takayama Muslim Friendly Project

With a population of just 80,000, Takayama City in Gifu Prefecture attracted over 35,000 travellers from Malaysia and Indonesia and is making an effort to provide Muslim travelers with comfortable trips, clearer information about Muslim-friendly restaurants, and prayer space availability through their Muslim Friendly Project and travel guide. A popular destination in this area is the picturesque town of Hida Furukawa which inspired the setting for animated movie “Your Name” or Kimi no Na Wa, alongside easy access to UNESCO World Heritage Site, Shirakawa-Go. Read more here.

Experience halal Kobe beef in Kobe, Japan

Home to the oldest existing mosque in Japan, the city of Kobe is just 20 minutes by train from Osaka. The Kobe Mosque was built in 1935, and survived air raids in 1945 as well as a large earthquake in 1995. The city is also popular during cherry blossom season, with Ikuta River Park and Sumaura Park attracting local and international visitors alike. Kobe offers various Muslim-friendly facilities, alongside authentic teppanyaki dining experiences with halal-certified meat so Muslim diners can indulge in this cuisine without worry.

More prefectures are improving their Muslim-friendly websites and guides for tourists

Shizuoka Prefecture is known for their food, and in efforts to put Muslim travellers at ease, they have updated their portal that shares information about Muslim-friendly restaurants, grocery stores, and other relevant facilities here.
Meanwhile, Toyama Prefecture has become popular due to the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen (bullet train). Muslim travellers may refer to the updated Toyama Muslim Guide for helpful travel information.Hashtag: #japan, #travel

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About JNTO Kuala Lumpur Office

JNTO is a non-profit governmental organization of Japan and JNTO Kuala Lumpur’s office is involved in a variety of activities in Malaysia to promote and encourage tourists from Malaysia to consider Japan as a top destination in their travel plans.

