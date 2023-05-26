logo
Just in:
Multilateral development banks commit $3.6 billion for road safety in developing countries in 2018-2022 // Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis // Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai // BingX Sponsors Bitcoin 2023 and Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Miami // Canopy Sands Development Presents Bay of Lights at Annual Investment Meeting 2023: A Step Towards Becoming Cambodia’s Next Financial Hub // BingX launches Layman User Guides for Airdrops of Up and Coming Layer Zero Projects // Abu Dhabi to host 23rd International Indian Film Academy Awards // Adhir Ranjan defends ‘Pagla Modi’ remark over Rs 2K note // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 25 May 2023 // Kerala LDF Govt Makes Big Developmental Strides // Prasad attributes boycott to intolerance towards Modi // Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 26 May 2023 // Burjeel Holdings, Oxford University’s Saïd Business School announce global climate change challenge ahead of COP28 // Karnataka MLAs take oath in the name of their leaders // New Research Finds that APAC Consumers Expect both Security and Ease-of-Use when Interacting with Brands Online // Elevating Benchmarks to Enhance Malaysia’s Healthcare Ecosystem // Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at ‘Africa Day’ event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs // 52 Years After Army Massacre Of Bengalees, Pakistan Yet To Apologise // Integrated Development The Reserve Residences by Far East Organization and Sino Group launches on 27 May 2023 //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaShah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls

fgoh4ge8 amit shah 625x300 08 May 23 1

The BJP will win more than 300 seats in the upcoming general elections and Narendra Modi would secure a third consecutive term as the Prime Minister, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Launching a scathing attack on Congress, he said the grand old party would struggle to even maintain its current number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a public meeting o commemorate the distribution of 44,703 appointment letters to successful candidates for Assam government jobs, the senior BJP leader said the Congress has adopted a “negative attitude” and criticised it for engaging in political games by boycotting the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“Narendra Modi will become the PM again next year with over 300 seats. The Congress has lost the opposition party status and will not be able to even secure the number of seats it has presently in the Lok Sabha,” he said.

“The Congress has a negative attitude. The PM will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 but the Congress is doing politics by boycotting it, giving an excuse that the President should inaugurate it,” he said.

The statement comes after the opposition has strongly objected to the decision of having Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the building, alleging that it undermines the esteemed constitutional role of the President of India, which they consider an act of disrespect.

This matter has evolved into a significant political controversy, intensifying tensions between the ruling and opposition parties.

The inauguration event has been boycotted by 21 opposition parties who have stated they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out”. Meanwhile, 25 parties – 18 NDA constituents and seven non-NDA parties will be present at Sunday’s event.

Shah defended the government’s decision regarding the Parliament opening ceremony by the Prime Minister and argued that similar instances have occurred in states governed by the Congress party and the opposition. He pointed out that in those cases, the foundation stones for new assembly buildings were laid by the respective chief ministers and prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, rather than the governors.

“The Congress does not allow the PM to speak inside the Parliament. Indian people have given Modi the mandate to speak. Not respecting the PM is like insulting the people’s mandate,” he said.

Additionally, Shah said the BJP had made a commitment to offer one lakh government jobs in Assam prior to the 2021 assembly elections. He stated that within a span of two and a half years, 86,000 jobs have already been provided, and the remaining jobs will be given within the upcoming six months.

With inputs from News18, PTI

The post Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
BingX launches Layman User Guides for Airdrops of Up and Coming Layer Zero Projects // Cape Cobra Under Pilot’s Seat Is Not Uncommon // Multilateral development banks commit $3.6 billion for road safety in developing countries in 2018-2022 // Fusion of Metaverse and Online Shopping to Recreate the Ecology of Shopping – Liza applies AI technology to build the traceability system of products // Kerala LDF Govt Makes Big Developmental Strides // Adhir Ranjan defends ‘Pagla Modi’ remark over Rs 2K note // Sitharaman appeals to Opposition to rethink on boycott // Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai // BingX Sponsors Bitcoin 2023 and Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Miami // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 25 May 2023 // Integrated Development The Reserve Residences by Far East Organization and Sino Group launches on 27 May 2023 // Prasad attributes boycott to intolerance towards Modi // Canopy Sands Development Presents Bay of Lights at Annual Investment Meeting 2023: A Step Towards Becoming Cambodia’s Next Financial Hub // Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at ‘Africa Day’ event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs // New Research Finds that APAC Consumers Expect both Security and Ease-of-Use when Interacting with Brands Online // 52 Years After Army Massacre Of Bengalees, Pakistan Yet To Apologise // Elevating Benchmarks to Enhance Malaysia’s Healthcare Ecosystem // Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals to Advance Malaysia’s Healthcare Brand on a Global Scale // AAP slams Cong ‘politics of convenience’ on ordinance // NDA slams Opposition boycott of New Parliament opening //