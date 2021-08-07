Show Local Businesses Your Support this National Day with iShopChangi’s ‘GoLocal, ShopLocal’ Campaign

Support Singapore’s top brands this National Day by diving into iShopChangi’s ‘GoLocal, ShopLocal’ campaign. From August 1 to 31, grab exclusive deals and up to 56% off much-loved beauty, electronics and F&B brands. Plus, enjoy attractive promo codes and bundles during this period.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 August 2021 – Don’t miss the incredible deals happening on iShopChangi in August as we launch our spectacular ‘GoLocal, ShopLocal’ campaign, in conjunction with National Day. A part of ChangiLoveSG, iShopChangi’s initiative to showcase the best of Singapore through a curated selection of local brands and products available at the airport, the campaign goes digital and social with the launch of unbeatable discounts, exclusive bundles online, and an Instagram augmented reality (AR) filter game for both young and old to enjoy. Happening from August 1 to 31, GoLocal and show your support for our homegrown brands!

Take Up to 15% Off with Exclusive Discount Codes

Check out with coveted local labels in your wishlist by making the most of iShopChangi’s GoLocal discount codes. Whether you’re looking for luxurious beauty products from IDS SKINCARE or the latest must-have electronics from RAZER, use GOLOCAL10 for 10% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$15, or GOLOCAL15 to save 15% with a minimum S$60 spend, capped at $30.

Save Up to 56% on Irresistible Products

With up to 56% off products from a myriad of leading Singaporean brands, load up your shopping cart and lock in an unbelievable bargain today. From sought-after home and cooking products by POWERPAC to high-performance gaming gear from RAZER, and glamorous cosmetics from KINOHIMITSU, SKIN INC or RE:ERTH, these beloved Singaporean businesses are well worth celebrating.

Unbeatable 1-for-1 Deals

As we hail everything great about Singapore this August, you can secure even more bang for your buck with an array of stellar 1-for-1 deals. Now is the perfect time to level up your kitchen appliances with products from MAYER and take home some wellness gift sets from BIRD’S NEST at heavily reduced prices. Meanwhile, you can stock up on tasty treats to share with loved ones, including Clover Honeycomb from HONEYWORLD and heavenly kaya coffee blends from HOOK COFFEE.

Win Prizes and Promo Codes

The fun doesn’t stop there with our GoLocal campaign. As you browse our impressive discounts and bundle deals, play our new Instagram AR filter game with friends to win exclusive promo codes of up to 20% off when you clear each stage of the game. Play now!

Shop Local this August with iShopChangi

Featuring incredible promos and deals on your favourite local brands across a myriad of categories, including wine and spirits, iShopChangi’s GoLocal campaign is your chance to find your most wanted items at unbeatable prices. Browse our massive online catalogue and make your National Day one to remember!





