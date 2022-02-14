Singapore-based Healthcare Technology Company Ordinary Folk launches Noah for Men in Hong Kong

The company is launching its flagship brand to bring personalized healthcare experiences to men for highly stigmatized and prevalent conditions.

Ordinary Folk, a Singapore-based healthcare technology company is expanding its footprint in Asia by announcing the launch of its flagship digital clinic for men, Noah in Hong Kong.

Studies[1] showed that every 63% of men in Hong Kong suffers from Erectile Dysfunction (ED) or Premature Ejaculation (PE). While such conditions are prevalent among men, patients remain highly stigmatised as many find it embarrassing to discuss the topic in person with their physicians. As a one-stop telehealth platform for men, Noah offers treatments for a range of highly sensitive conditions that include sexual health issues such as ED and PE.

Noah serves to help bridge access for such conditions, using telemedicine to reduce stigma and deliver better clinical outcomes. By implementing a digital first philosophy, Noah aims to provide a reliable and discreet way for men to seek treatment, in turn making healthcare more approachable, affordable and convenient.

“We found that 70% of our patients are using an online platform for the first time to seek medical help for this kind of highly sensitive conditions. We want to make men’s treatment accessible in Hong Kong and get patients treatment that works. It’s about giving men the confidence to speak to a doctor, getting them the right help and finding a truly effective solution,” said Sean Low, the 26 years-old Founder of Noah.

“We have seen great initial success in Singapore with over 30,000 men joining our platform. Just one year after our launch, Noah has grown to become Singapore’s largest Telehealth service and we are now aiming to bring this service to cities around the region with Hong Kong as the starting point.” Sean continued.

It all begins with the “Noah Way”, a simplified Three Step to Better Health:

Tell Us About You: To start, a patient needs simply fill in an online evaluation questionnaire, providing their medical history from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Meet Your Doctor: Noah’s team of empanelled doctors then review the information provided by the patient, before contacting them individually at a time of their convenience for a teleconsult, and the patient only has to pay for the medication prescribed by their doctor.

Delivery at $0: Depending on the outcome of the teleconsult, the doctor will then write a prescription if they deem the patient suitable for treatment. The prescribed medication would then be sent to the patient in a nondescript package within two hours.

All doctors on the Noah platform are registered medical practitioners with the Medical Council of Hong Kong and have undergone an extensive background check and licensed verification process prior to their appointment. Every doctor a patient interacts with is licensed to prescribe medicine and treat patients in Hong Kong. All Noah doctors abide by Medical Council of Hong Kong’s (MCHK) Code of Professional Conduct.

About Noah

Noah is one-stop telehealth platform for men. Having first launched in Singapore in June 2020 with the focus of reimagining and destigmatising the treatment of sexual health conditions for men, it has since expanded to deliver a range of health offerings that cater to a man’s overall well-being. Significant success has since followed, and with over 30,000 men on its platform, Noah has grown to becoming Singapore’s largest online Telehealth service. To date, it has delivered more than 42,000 treatments, boasts a catalogue of holistic treatments and products, and enjoys exclusive partnerships with Ixoreal Biomed, Accord Healthcare and LELO Sweden.

Noah Hong Kong Website: https://www.ofnoah.hk

Tele: 2319 4109

Email at [email protected]

