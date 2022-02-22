Singapore based LENE Bird’s Nest announces its new branding direction

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 February 2022 – Known for its healthy bird’s nest product, LENE has adopted a new take on its brand. Hinging on the Chinese culture of swallows being commonly associated with femininity, grace & beauty, LENE is adopting a more oriental approach. Aligning with the swallows being symbolic of new beginnings and a good omen of something good to happen, LENE’s rebrand and new premium gift boxing hopes to enable its brand to reach new heights.

Bird’s nest is the partially dissolved nest of a native small Southeast Asian bird –– swiftlet. These salivary secretion of nest swiftlets are a highly-prized health supplement rich in epidermal growth factor and glycoproteins, leaving you with smooth, glowing and healthy skin. LENE’s sugar-free double-boiled bird’s nests are harvested for human consumption, especially sought after in Chinese culture due to their rarity, health benefits and rich flavour.

Focusing on sustainable harvesting, LENE’s bird’s nests are derived from house nests, allowing better control over optimal conditions for swiftlets while ensuring ethical harvesting methods. LENE relies on our very own bird’s nests farm in Malaysia and trustworthy suppliers, establishing a brand grounded in sustainable harvesting known for its quality bird’s nest.

Cleaned by hand using filtered water absent of toxins and chemicals (eg. bleach), LENE places trust in our quality suppliers who are able to provide 100% pure, premium-grade bird’s nests for one’s wellness that our brand stands for. Further, using monk fruit extract (luo han guo) for a natural zero-calorie sweetener, LENE uses its antioxidants called mogrosides, for the natural sweetening of our bird’s nest. Its low glycaemic index gives rise to its diabetic-friendly nature, making it the ideal option for all.

As a firm believer of the Chinese philosophy “beauty begins from within”, LENE aims to combine the concept of modern wellness with wisdom stemming from rich Chinese heritage (eating well to exude outward beauty). From the beginning selection of the finest ingredients to the final stages of sealing and bottling, we ensure the best quality is reflected at every step of our production process. Much thought goes into our new design and revamped final aesthetic appearance of the brand package such that a harmonious blend of both tradition and modernity is achieved, striving to appeal to all ages.

Using sustainable sources for bird’s nest ingredients with no added sugar, LENE is keenly differentiated from many other similar companies, priding ourselves on bringing you nothing less than the best. Using only whole bird’s nests (yan zan) for enhanced flavour, the unabridged quality is clearly seen through the fine, intact strands of the bird’s nests.

Making efforts in improving its premium packaging, LENE’s Japanese-imported bottle now has a gold logo which aptly matches the gold cap of the bottle, making it an ideal choice for practical yet beautiful decoration around the house. The matte-coating paper-lined cardboard boxes with traditional designs also underscore Chinese beliefs and values, aligning with LENE’s overall rebranding efforts.

About us

Launched in 2021, LENE offers freshly cooked bird’s nest sourced sustainably and made from pure and highest quality ingredients providing only the best nutrition. LENE aims to bring more people on board to the journey of beauty and better health.

#LENE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.