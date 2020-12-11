Singapore FinTech Firm TranSwap Clinches Brands for Good 2020 Award

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 December 2020 – TranSwap, the Singapore-based cross-border payments platform, has been named an Honouree award winner of the Brands for Good 2020. Known for its unyielding drive to improve payment processes in Singapore and beyond, the home-grown FinTech firm was recognised as a local business that not only made a difference but also committed as stewards for positive impact.

Organised by IPOS Society and IIPCC Singapore, Brands for Good was borne from a desire to reward businesses for doing good. Through this initiative, it recognises and honours SMEs across Asia for embodying the principles of Social Responsibility in their business and operations.

As one of three awardees recognised in the Technology for Good category, TranSwap was lauded for its innovation of technology that addresses social challenges while capturing market opportunities. In addition to supporting SMEs to accelerate their growth trajectory, TranSwap has delivered positive social impact to the community through its variety of initiatives aimed at simplifying remittance for foreign workers.

Mr. Lim Kien Leong, co-founder and Chief Legal Officer of TranSwap, said, “Helping the community has always been at the heart of what we do at TranSwap. Founded with the aim of filling the void in the global payments industry with an efficient, tech-powered platform for businesses to settle inter-country fund transfers seamlessly, TranSwap has since grown through the years, helping SMEs around the world streamline the payments process and scale internationally.”

Mr. Lim added, “Earlier this year, we launched an e-remittance service for employers of foreign domestic workers (FDWs) to digitally send money back to FDWs’ families and as part of our continued efforts to contribute to our community, we prepared care packages in appreciation of our migrant workers who have shown strength and resilience during these challenging times. TranSwap seeks to further engage with the local community in the coming months and invest in events and sponsorships that contribute to empowering the people.”

As a forward-looking FinTech company bridging the gap for streamlined and cost-effective payment solutions, TranSwap has also earned prestigious industry accolade for driving the growth and development of FinTech in the Hong Kong market. Recently, TranSwap emerged as a winner at the Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Award 2020 organised by Metro Financial and KPMG.

