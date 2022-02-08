Singapore is ready for Biometric Payment Cards

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 February 2022 – Zwipe, a biometric fintech pioneer, conducted a comprehensive consumer investigation in Singapore during Q4 2021 to study 150+ consumers’ payment preferences and feedback on biometric payment cards. Consumers’ feedback on biometric payment cards was extremely positive, indicating a strong demand for biometric payment cards.

Below are some interesting facts from the survey:

88% of consumers would prefer their next payment card to be biometric

80% of consumers have concerns on the risk of infection when paying in-store and touching the POS

The survey’s findings are consistent with data available from other worldwide studies undertaken in the Nordics, Canada, USA, UK, Germany and South Africa. Consumers across the world, just as in Singapore, want a payment solution that delivers world-class security and user experience and ensures 100% touch-less check out at all times.

Zwipe: A biometric fintech pioneer

Founded in 2009 with the mission to make “convenience safe and secure” through the use of biometric technologies, Zwipe has today emerged as a pioneer in NxtGen payment solutions. The company believes that the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. Zwipe works across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to bring biometric payment solutions globally.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Zwipe’s growing team is represented by 14 different nationalities in nine countries across five time zones – from Colorado Springs to Singapore.

Strong demand for Biometric Payment Cards

According to Claus Hansen, Zwipe’s newly appointed VP of Sales for APAC, “The payments market in Singapore is mature and sophisticated, with banks and fintechs offering highly digital services for retail, e-commerce and mobile financial services. The more-traditional smart card segment is the area where Singaporean consumers are now expecting card issuers to step up. The Zwipe Pay platform, which includes a single silicon biometric system on the card, is a game-changer in the payments sector as it has dramatically reduced the unit costs and improved the biometric performance ensuring an excellent user experience.”

He further highlights, “Consumers value convenience, security, and safety when selecting and using a payment method. As such, Zwipe is well positioned to provide cutting-edge card-based solutions that enable our clients in APAC to respond to market demands, while also establishing ourselves as the strategic technology partner of choice.”

Hansen has worked in payment technologies, cybersecurity, fintech, and smart cards for over 25 years. In the APAC region, he has held senior executive management positions with Entrust, NXP Semiconductors, Gemalto, dzcard, and Kona I.

About Zwipe:

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services.

Founded and headquartered in Oslo, Norway our growing team is represented by 14 different nationalities in nine countries across five time zones – from Colorado Springs to Singapore.

