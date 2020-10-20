Sisaran Group Co., Ltd. Honored at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020

SINGAPORE- Media OutReach – 20 October 2020 – A total of 81 projects and business leaders across Asia were selected as recipients of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020 (AREA), which was an increase of 27% from last year. Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, this year’s award ceremony was organized virtually due to the unprecedented global healthcare crisis. A diversity of industries and leading organizations from all over the region received the AREA, demonstrating a continued dedication to responsible business practices despite the pandemic.

Organized by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for responsible entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. The award categories are Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. Through the award ceremony, this unique opportunity has provided over 600 attendees to interconnect and celebrate virtually.

Sisaran Group is a property development company based on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard promoting green leadership throughout Thailand. Sisaran Group aims to set new standards in green leadership and community development through their award-winning CSR project the “Bang Saray Developent Program (B.D.P)”.

Bang Saray Development Program (B.D.P)

The “Bang Saray Development Program (B.D.P)” launched in 2017 and has continued to expand by engaging the community, local business, NGO’s and government agencies. The main aim of the project is to protect the local ecosystem and environmental resources upon which the local community depends. The project is focused on engaging the local community and other stakeholders in order to deliver environmental change whilst promoting sustainable business development in the area. Furthermore, the project focuses development in the area. Furthermore, the project focuses on educating the local community and other stakeholders in order to have a wider long-term impact. Sisaran Group is also committed to sustainable development with their new “ECO” brand of semi-sustainable developments.

The Clean Up Project

The project conducted surveys of the local area for high pollution zones and potential sites for renovation and improvement. After creating detailed grid zones, reference points and information, the B.D.P engaged the local community leaders, local businesses and government organizations to formulate actionable plans.

One of the main focuses was on monthly “clean up” projects in partnership with other stakeholders to create awareness. The project conducted specific “clean up” of highly polluted areas to improve local resident’s standard of living and engage them in sustainable development initiatives. The Company also focus on educating the local community and visitors through events, signage, printed collaterals, face to face visits and social media. Other areas of focus include engaging schools for education projects based around tree planting and plastic pollution. The project installed recycling bins and anti-pollution signage in the local area and at the project sites to further promote sustainability and reduce pollution

Achievements and Impact

The project has conducted 30 community “clean up” and 15 specific “clean up” projects of high waste areas which has significantly impacted the local community and environment. In addition, the project has planted over 500 trees in the local area in partnership with schools and government organizations. The project has also conducted several “Art for Education” projects within the local community. Currently 10 major renovation projects have been completed. These include the renovation of the local park by cleaning, tree planting and installation of new benches and points of interest. During the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the focus has been aimed in supporting and engaging the local community through the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of “Move Forward Together” and “Buy Local – Support Community”. Sisaran Group also regularly supports a wide range of charity and other local government initiatives. The project has won multiple awards and accreditations for CSR.

Future Direction

Sisaran Group aims to further develop the Bang Saray Development Program alongside a range of other sustainable initiatives to set a new standard for Green Leadership in Thailand. Sisaran plans to continue with their monthly “Clean Up” and “Specific Clean Up” projects, tree planting and environmental education projects.

The next phase of the program will focus on supporting the local community through a range of new initiatives. These include the instillation of tourist information and environmental education points across the area. This will include a local guidebook which reinforces and educates the need for sustainability. They are also working with local artists to produce calendars and environmental street art to support the community. They are also preparing to renovate local landmarks such as the whale shark statue to raise awareness of ocean pollution. The Company also plan to further strengthen staff training to promote sustainability and set a new benchmark for Green Leadership in Thailand.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.





About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.