Solomon Systech takes part in the special exhibition organized by the Hong Kong Museum of History and the FHKI

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 June 2020 – Solomon Systech Limited will participate in the “Striving and Transforming

— The History of Hong Kong Industry” exhibition in Hong Kong, showcasing about

1,200 sets of classic Hong Kong-made products over the past century. Jointly organized by the Hong Kong Museum of

History (“Museum”) and the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (“FHKI”), the

exhibition is part of the FHKI 60th anniversary promotion campaign.

The classic Hong Kong-made products ranging from Solomon Systech ICs, Solar pressure

lantern, Mino transistor radio to Equity clock will be showcased at Special

Exhibition Gallery, Hong Kong Museum of History and running for more than two

months from 17 June to 24 August, 2020.

Background of the exhibition

Year 2020 is the 60th anniversary of the FHKI, the exhibition

has collated about 1,200 sets of items from companies and museums to show how

industrialists strived for success and pay generous tribute to the working

class for its contribution to Hong Kong’s industrial development in the past

decades.

Having the fact that many factories were relocated to the Mainland China

in recent years, Hong Kong, still, remains a base for decision making, product

design and promotion in addition to grooming industry talents. The exhibition provides a valuable

opportunity for the city to explore new possibilities in the high-tech and

creative industries.

Highlights of our involvement in

exhibition

Solomon Systech Limited is one of the few participating companies in the

semiconductor industry being invited to be taken part in this meaningful and

territory-wide exhibition. The seven

items provided by our company to the exhibition include various forms and

shapes of ICs, an enlarged drawing of a mobile phone display panel IC design, a

mask used to produce ICs, a mobile phone and an electronic shelf label using electronic

paper (“e-paper”) technology.

Being a pioneer of MIPI solutions for display, Solomon Systech Limited has

picked its IC, SSD2861, which is the lowest power consumption MIPI 8-lane

transmitter in the world, to be one of the items loaned for this

exhibition. Besides, one should not miss some other

exhibits related to Solomon Systech e-paper technology. Unlike conventional “emissive

display”, light from a backlight is projected through the display towards

your eyes, e-paper displays are referred to as “reflective displays”. The

ambient light from the environment is reflected from the surface of the display

back to your eyes. As with any reflective surface, the more ambient light, the

brighter the display looks. This may make users more comfortable to read and

provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. In short, the advantages of e-paper include

high visibility and low energy consumption. Power is only needed when turning to a new image

of e-paper that extends the battery life in the product. The aforesaid wide

array of critical knowhow enables us to stay forefront of the industry in

response to fulfilling market needs promptly and maintaining our competitive

edges.

Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Systech (International)

Limited (the listed parent company of Solomon Systech Limited) said, “Walking together with Hong Kong and the FHKI for years, we believe

technology will help shape a better world.

Hence, we endeavor to put effort in enriching and extending our

intellectual property portfolio, so as to develop cutting-edge technologies

applicable to various kinds of display solutions. We also hope to engage all walks of life to visit

this exhibition and get inspiration by the development of our company dedicated

to the transformation of the high-tech industry.”

Complimentary gifts

The standard admission fee is HK$10 per visitor (free for Museum Pass

holders). Unlock an exclusive benefit if you visit the exhibition in the

designated period. Complimentary

promotion items will be given away by the Museum to all visitors of the

exhibition on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available while

stock lasts.

For enquiries and getting more photos of our exhibits, please contact

Carol Hui via [email protected]. The

information of the exhibition can be obtained from the website of the Museum https://hk.history.museum.



About Solomon Systech

Solomon Systech

(International) Limited has been listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

of Hong Kong Limited since 8 April, 2004 (stock code: 2878). Founded in 1999,

Solomon Systech is a leading semiconductor company providing display IC

products and system solutions.