Southco Announces Siegfried Xu As Asia Pacific General Manager, Transportation

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 July 2021 – Southco, a leading global supplier of engineered access hardware solutions has devoted significant efforts to strengthening the front-end team as the company’s Asia Pacific business continues to grow. Southco is pleased to announce that Siegfried Xu has officially joined as General Manager of the Transportation Strategic Business Unit (SBU) in the Asia Pacific region, effective June 15. Siegfried will be based in Shanghai, positioning him close to Transportation customers and local factories across China, Japan and Korea.

With 18 years in the automotive industry, Siegfried has experience in business development, key account management, and program and engineering management. He joins Southco from SKF, where he was the business unit head of China Automotive. Siegfried graduated from the Economics School of East China University and received an MBA from KEDGE Business school.

Jay Lu, Executive Director of Southco Asia Pacific, said, “With the vigorous development of Asian business, it is now the best time for Southco to provide even better support to customers in this region. We are very pleased to have Siegfried join Southco Asia at this important moment. I believe Siegfried can bring greater value to our customers and Southco.”

Southco’s Transportation business has been deeply involved in the Asia Pacific region for more than 20 years. Its world-class engineering hardware for automobile manufacturing, rail transit, aerospace and shipbuilding industries are widely favored by internationally renowned manufacturers. Siegfried will lead the team throughout the region and continue to explore the local market, providing customers with access hardware solutions tailored to their specific needs.

About Southco

Southco is a leading global provider of engineered access solutions, including latches, locks, captive fasteners, hinges, handles, and other accessories for applications in the marine, networking, telecommunications, computer, automotive, aerospace, mass transit, off-highway/construction, RV/caravan, industrial machinery and HVAC industries.

Southco is strongly focused on customized engineering solutions and global support for its key customers. The company aspires to be a virtual engineering center for its customers’ engineered-access solutions and is committed to providing outstanding quality and overall satisfaction. Southco’s promise to its customers is to connect, create and innovate to provide the best solution for every access engineering problem. Please visit southco.com for more information.

www.southco.com

#Southco