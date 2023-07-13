logo
// Customers Rank Trend Vision One as Leading XDR Platform // Ministry of Tolerance & Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers Forum // Rahul's Supreme Court appeal against conviction within a week // EVYD and A*STAR Open Joint Lab with a S$10 million Multi-Institutional, Cross-Border Collaboration to Advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Population and Digital Health // Opposition Unity Widens Partywise Amidst Threats Of Split // Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Is Now Having His Moment Of Truth // Nadda chairs strategy meeting ahead of assembly, LS polls // 24 parties invited for Opposition's Bengaluru conclave // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 13 Jul 2023 // Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in IGAD Meeting in Ethiopia // Cong, BJP spar over Shivraj Chouhan's pre-poll announcements // China Business Knowledge White Paper Series: The Unstoppable Rise of Sustainable Investing // Jardine Matheson and Hongkong Land celebrate 50 years of Jardine House: Hong Kong's first skyscraper continues to innovate and attract world-class tenants // S&P sees sukuk issues lower than last year // Dubai Elections Committee confirms its preparedness for FNC Elections 2023 //
S&P sees sukuk issues lower than last year
Featured
S&P sees sukuk issues lower than last year

dollar e1604434981528

Arabian Post Staff
Issuance of sukuk denominated in foreign currency was up about 9% in the first half of 2023, thanks to Saudi Arabia and a few new issuers, and further issuance is anticipated this year, since some Gulf issuers are already prepared, just waiting for the best launch window, S&P said in a report.
The agency forecasts that global issuance will total $160 billion-$170 billion this year, which is higher than the initial estimate of $150 billion, but still slightly below the figure in 2022 as local currency sukuk issuance declines.

Although the volume of sustainability-linked sukuk increased by around 50% in 2023, this year’s COP28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will likely shed more light on how Islamic finance and sukuk might help address the challenges of climate transition.

The recent rise in foreign currency-denominated sukuk issuance was mainly due to features specific to certain core Islamic finance markets. In Saudi Arabia, for example, reduced banking system liquidity and lower oil prices meant a decline in sovereign local currency sukuk but higher foreign currency-denominated issuances.

The mixed activity levels highlight the sukuk market’s geographic concentration. To attract interest from non-core jurisdictions, the industry may need to rethink the issuance process and harmonize its Sharia standards.

S&P believes total sukuk issuance will likely be lower this year than in 2022 or 2021, even though additional foreign currency activity in the market may be expected. That said, S&P sees continued growth of sustainability-linked sukuk, albeit from a low base, amid rising awareness of environmental, social, and governance considerations among issuers. In the medium term, the sukuk market is set to benefit from increased automation and digitalization. It remains to be seen whether the launch of Islamic Coin, expected later this year, will contribute to this trend.

In the first half of this year, total issuance was down by 17.5% to $83.2 billion compared with $100.7 billion in the same period last year (see chart 1). We continue to expect muted issuance activity overall. The agency has revised upward its estimate of sukuk issuance to $174.1 billion from $155.8 billion in 2022 by better capturing the volume of local currency-denominated issuances. However, issuance volumes are still lower than in 2021.

