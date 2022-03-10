Sports fans in Malaysia can now enjoy the world’s most popular sporting events at their fingertips with the launch of SPOTV NOW

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 10 March 2022 – Leading regional sports network SPOTV today announced the launch of mobile app, SPOTV NOW – bringing the world’s biggest and most popular sporting events closer to sports fans in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

SPOTV NOW streams, both live and on demand, world-class events shown on the sports network’s regional pay-TV linear channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2.

Sports fans in Malaysia can catch top riders like Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez battle it out for victory in the adrenaline-charged MotoGPTM and WorldSBK World Championships, as well as standout moments of sporting heroes in World Table Tennis events, tennis Grand Slams – Wimbledon and US Open Tennis Championships, as well as The Open Championships (Golf Major), among other prestigious events.

Mr Lee Choong Khay (CK), CEO of SPOTV, said, “SPOTV is a leading regional sports network in Asia. We are very excited to bring premium content from some of the world’s most popular sporting events, right to the fingertips of sports fans in Asia. Centred around subscribers, our mobile app, SPOTV NOW, not only allows sports enthusiasts to pick and choose what they like, it also delivers the front-row-seat experience of watching their favourite sporting events, teams and heroes, whenever they want, wherever they are. We aim to delight our subscribers with the electrifying experience of watching a big game and at the same time, provide an avenue for them to relive some of the exhilarating moments in sports with our on-demand features. In the months to come, sports fans will get to watch exclusive content that is only available to SPOTV NOW viewers.”

First launched in South Korea in 2017, SPOTV NOW has risen to become the country’s top sports OTT platform. The popular app was also recently launched in Japan.

CK added, “Sport brings people together. We aim to replicate the success of SPOTV NOW across Asia – by bringing more localised and relevant content to our subscribers in each market, drawing them closer to their unique sports culture, and strengthening the bond among sports fans. In the near future, we will be rolling out SPOTV NOW to Indonesia, followed by Thailand.”

SPOTV NOW can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store.

Sporting Events* on SPOTV and SPOTV2 FIM MotoGP™ MotoGP World Championships FIM World Superbike Championships World Table Tennis events Korean Baseball League V.League Japan FIA Formula E All year round The Masters (Golf) April 2022 PGA Championship (Golf) May 2022 US Open (Golf) June 2022 Wimbledon June 2022 The Open Championships (Golf) July 2022 US Open (Tennis) August 2022

*Line up subject to change.





About SPOTV

A subsidiary of South Korea-based Eclat Media Group, SPOTV is headquartered in Singapore. Established in October 2021, SPOTV owns two regional pay-TV channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2, which are broadcast across multiple Southeast Asia and select East Asia territories such as Indonesia (MNC Vision, K-Vision, UseeTV, MAXstream), Malaysia (Astro, Unifi TV), the Philippines (Skycable), Singapore (Singtel TV, StarHub TV), Thailand (True Visions), Macau (Macau Cable TV) and Mongolia (Univision).

The two channels broadcast content such as tennis Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and US Open, motorsport championships MotoGPTM and WorldSBK, World Table Tennis and Badminton World Federation events, as well as popular Asian sports including the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), V-League (volleyball) and V.League (Japan) competition.

SPOTV seeks to be an inclusive and dynamic platform that deeply engages the Asian sports fans.

About ECLAT Media Group

Eclat Media Group is the leader in sports media in South Korea. Formed in 2004, Eclat Media Group services Premier League, UEFA Champions League, LA Liga, Serie A, MLB, NBA, UFC, and other premier global sports properties in South Korea through its seven sports channels under the “SPOTV” name, and South Korea’s first subscription-based OTT platform, “SPOTV NOW.” Additionally, Eclat also publishes the print magazine, Golf Digest Korea, e-newspaper SPOTV NEWS, operates an advertising media rep company, SPOTV Connect, and the PR company, Konnectivity, among other businesses.