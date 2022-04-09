Stand against radical Islam lands Bangladesh scribe in jail

Damsana Ranadhiran

It seems freedom of expression and freedom of press are being suffocated in Bangladesh under a draconian law titled Digital Security Act, and internationally acclaimed award-winning anti-militancy journalist and editor of Weekly Blitz newspaper has become its latest victim.

This extremely courageous journalist has gone through an ordeal lasting years for denouncing anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial; confronting radical Islam and militancy; and for advocating interfaith harmony. To international community and lawmakers around the world, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is a hero fighting against religious extremism. His contributions have been endorsed by the Parliament of Australia (Australian Senate), European Union Parliament, British House of Commons, and the United States Congress.

Back in 2003, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was arrested at Dhaka International Airport on his way to Tel Aviv, Israel for attending an international peace conference, which was co-organized by the Tel Aviv University and the US Department of State. He was also scheduled to attend as the key speaker at another event organized by the Hebrew Writers’ Association. Then Islamist coalition government of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh played a nasty trick by sending Choudhury to prison and brining false charges of sedition, treason and blasphemy. Pro-militancy BNP-Jamaat coalition government branded Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury as “an agent of Mossad” and tortured him in police custody. A top leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Motiur Rahman Nizami (a war criminal who was handed death penalty for his crimes committed during Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971) during a meeting of Jamaat at Dhaka’s Baitul Mukarram area publicly demanded Choudhury’s death and described him as “an enemy of Islam”.

After many years of legal battle and suffering, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was freed from prison in July 2018 and since has been serving as the editor of Weekly Blitz newspaper. Ever since his release from prison, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has been writing against radical Islam and militancy and promoting interfaith harmony. His newspaper Weekly Blitz enjoys appreciation from readers around the world for its bold stand against religious extremism, militancy and terrorism.

Unfortunately, very recently Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has come under attack from the agents of religious extremism and anti-Sheikh Hasina bloc. According to media reports, a false case under Digital Security Act (DSA) has been lodged against Choudhury with Dhaka’s Cyber Tribunal for the “crime” of publishing a report based on specific evidences about notorious activities of an anti-government individual in Bangladesh. On April 6, 2022, Choudhury appeared before the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka, Bangladesh and sought anticipatory bail in this case. According to Akter Hossain Shohel, his attorney, the tribunal has fixed August 17, 2022 as the next date, when Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury needs to re-appear for hearing.

Earlier on March 3, 2022 the Committee to Protect Journalists in its report said: “Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, editor of the tabloid Weekly Blitz, faces Digital Security Act proceedings after publishing eight articles about a family allegedly engaging in criminal and anti-government activities”.

According to media reports, Section 40 of the Digital Security Act allows authorities 60 days to complete an investigation, which can be extended with judicial approval. The CID submitted applications to extend the investigation period on June 22, 2021, September 30, 2021, and November 17, 2021, according to Choudhury.

On January 23, 2022, Sub-inspector Mehdi Hassan filed an investigative report at the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal which accused Choudhury of violating three sections of the Digital Security Act pertaining to the publication of offensive, false, or threatening information; defamation; and abetment.

According to a report published by an Indian news site The Eastern Herald: Shahana Rashid Sanu posted a video of Mizanur Rahman Azhari on March 21, 2021, on her Facebook ID protesting the Bangladesh visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi visited Bangladesh to attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of Bangladesh’s victory against Pakistani occupation forces. In the comment section of this notorious post, several people suggested waging jihad against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government need to immediately initiate an investigation into the false case lodged against Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and punish the woman who had made attempts toe destabilize the country’s law and order situation during March-2021 Bangladesh visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bangladesh authorities should also initiate high-level neutral probe into the dubious actions of Sub-inspector Mehdi Hassan of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bangladesh Police.

Damsana Ranadhiran is a security analyst and retired intelligence officer.

