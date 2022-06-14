Start of online sales of EvoScent premium sets in Russia

The start of sales of premium EvoScent niche perfume sets in Russia will take place in early summer. The sets will be available for order on the website, and in the future they will also be found in perfume boutiques. EvoScent is an exclusive perfume line designed by Spanish perfumer Ramon Bejar especially for Evorich members.

The premium collection includes eight magnificent fragrances that are conceptually different from each other. Luxurious Wealthy Spirit: the fragrance symbolizes the harmonious combination of material and spiritual wealth in a person’s life, inspiring prosperity and the pursuit of abundance. Combining these two spheres, one becomes invincible. Noble Dynamic Gold fills the space with chords of golden radiance thanks to a unique combination of bergamot, rhubarb, rose and lotus. Deep, rich Basalt wraps its owner in a mantle of mystery and intrigues with an amazing combination of aromatic ingredients. Subtle and sophisticated, Fifth Element is designed to inspire creativity and the desire to explore the unknown. The fragrance of philosophers and connoisseurs of art: Paradigma is a truly ancient composition with modern notes, which is wrapped in styrax and violet with an atmosphere of ambrette and elemi seed oils. Bright Tantric with floral, fruity and woody undertones is designed to evoke sensuality. Ambitious and energetic Greatness calls to fulfill all dreams and resolutely rise to the top of glory. And, finally, Evorich is the central fragrance of the collection, a business fragrance with confident notes of the fougere family, created to win over those around you and harmonize the surroundings.

The exclusive collection of EvoScent fragrances changes the traditional idea of perfume compositions. Rich perfume symphonies amaze with their depth of sound, thanks to the masterful selection of chords played by maestro Ramon Behar. Some fragrances from the EvoScent collection will be appropriate at work, others – at a party, a romantic date, gym classes or creative activities.

Ramon Behar is a world-famous Spanish perfumer, the creator of unique fragrances commissioned by the royal houses of the Persian Gulf countries; 2011 Pro Cartón ECMA Award Winner; the author of the most expensive perfume in history, “The Royalé Dream”, which was auctioned for $190,000 at the World’s Most Expensive Perfume de Singapore Grand Prix in 2015. Ramon Behar’s works can be found in premium boutiques in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Dubai, Switzerland, Spain, Great Britain and the USA.

Official website: https://evoscent.com/ru/

Also published on Medium.