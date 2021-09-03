StashAway, the largest digital wealth manager in Singapore, launches in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 3 September 2021 – StashAway, an easy-to-use digital wealth management platform that provides global diversification with high-quality, low-cost ETFs, is now available to Thailand residents. StashAway is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

StashAway makes it simple for anyone to invest and build long-term wealth all through a mobile app. The platform has attracted clients from more than 160 countries and has generated strong returns through several market corrections and the COVID market crash. Its appeal is due to its intelligent investing framework, sleek, easy-to-use mobile app, and wide range of free financial education resources that help individuals feel more confident making financial decisions. In addition, The World Economic Forum has recognised StashAway for its innovative technology, naming it a Technology Pioneer in 2020.

Tim Niranvichaiya, CFA, StashAway Asset Management (Thailand) Managing Director, looks forward to enabling people in Thailand to invest overseas. According to central bank data, people in Thailand are increasingly investing in overseas assets. But even still, investors in Thailand remain overinvested in domestic assets compared to investors in Singapore and Hong Kong. He says, “People in Thailand increasingly want to invest overseas to diversify their portfolios more effectively, but aren’t able to access these investment options easily because of how complex and expensive they are. That’s where StashAway can make a significant difference to people’s long-term financial success. It only takes a few minutes to sign up and access globally-diversified, personalised portfolios with one transparent, all-inclusive fee.”

Freddy Lim, Co-Founder and Group CIO, has almost two decades of experience in cross-asset investment and portfolio management at firms like Morgan Stanley, Citibank, and Nomura. He adds, “StashAway saves our clients time and effort from having to research and manage their investments themselves. We bring more than 50 years of industry experience and 30,000 hours of research and stress-testing to our platform. The result is an intelligent investing framework and technology that re-optimises and rebalances each client’s portfolios with extreme precision, managing risk while navigating them through any economic environment.”

StashAway was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Singapore, with operating licences in Malaysia, Dubai (DIFC), Hong Kong, and Thailand. The company currently manages more than $1 billion USD in assets and is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia Capital India, Eight Roads Ventures, and Square Peg. The application is now available on App Store and Play Store.

*Same-risk benchmarks are proxied by MSCI World Equity Index (for equities) and FTSE World Government Bond Index (for bonds). The benchmarks we use have the same 10-years realised volatility as our portfolios.

**We calculate these returns before fees. All returns are in USD terms. ERAA™’s performance from when the portfolios were first incepted in Singapore to July 2021; the inception date for higher-risk portfolio is 19 July 2017; the inception date for lower-risk portfolio is 16 August 2018. Past performance is not a guarantee for future returns. Please study the product’s features, return conditions, and relevant risks before making an investment decision.

About StashAway

We’re here to empower people to build long-term wealth. StashAway was founded on the belief that redefining wealth management is more than creating an app and a modern user experience; it’s about making sophisticated investment strategies accessible, leveraging advanced technology and data, and establishing trust with clients as their world becomes increasingly mobile, tech-driven, and ultra-personalised.

Our investment strategy, ERAA™ (Economic Regime-based Asset Allocation), is uniquely designed to minimise and control our clients’ risk exposure through changing economic conditions. Portfolios managed using ERAA™ in Singapore have consistently outperformed their respective same-risk benchmarks since their inception in 2017, with annualised returns** ranging from 17.1% (for its highest-risk portfolio) to 3.8% (for its lowest-risk portfolio) in USD terms* as of July 2021.

StashAway has raised US$61.4 million in 6 funding rounds. The company’s financial backers include Sequoia Capital India, one of the region’s leading venture capital firms; Eight Roads Ventures, the global investment firm backed by Fidelity and early investor in Alibaba; Square Peg, the largest venture capital fund in Australia; and Asia Capital & Advisors, the private equity firm led by Francis Rozario and Aaron Razario. The company was awarded a Technology Pioneer by The World Economic Forum and a Top 10 LinkedIn Startup in 2020.

StashAway Asset Management (Thailand) operates under a Securities Business License Type C – Private Fund Management approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.stashaway.co.th

*Same-risk benchmarks are proxied by MSCI World Equity Index (for equities) and FTSE World Government Bond Index (for bonds). The benchmarks we use have the same 10-years realised volatility as our portfolios.

**We calculate these returns before fees. All returns are in USD terms. ERAA™’s performance from when the portfolios were first incepted in Singapore to July 2021; the inception date for higher-risk portfolio is 19 July 2017; the inception date for lower-risk portfolio is 16 August 2018. Past performance is not a guarantee for future returns. Please study the product’s features, return conditions, and relevant risks before making an investment decision.

#StashAway