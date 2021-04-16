Stay Fit, Stay Active 24/7 in Quarantine @ Dorsett Wanchai

From HK$800nett/night with daily 3 meals & up to US$281 Cash Credits upon booking including the newly introduced ‘Fitness Suite’ featuring in-suite treadmill & yoga set

“ One of the best mid-range quarantine hotels in Hong Kong” by Discovery, Cathay Pacific,

“Best Quarantine Hotel in Hong Kong – Silver” by Expat Living’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2021

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 April 2021 – Being “one of the best Hong Kong hotels for quarantine that goes above and beyond to keep quarantining guests sane and comfortable during their stay” recommended by Discovery, Cathay Pacific, Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong is offering all-inclusive quarantine packages from just HK$800 per night, with 3 meals per day and up to US$281 cash credits to be used during the stay. Living up to its reputation as one of the best quarantine hotels in Hong Kong, the Dorsett Wanchai understands your needs and is therefore launching the Fitness Suite (size: 48 sq. m) equipped with in-suite treadmill and yoga set with resistance band for indoor workouts 24/7. Book your quarantine at the Dorsett Wanchai at HK$800-3,800nett per night with 3 meals per day and get US$60-281 cash credits upon booking. Free cancellation applies 14 days prior to arrival.

Dorsett Wanchai’s Fitness Suite features in-suite treadmill & yoga set

This limited-time offer is applicable to both new and existing Dorsett-Your Rewards members – sign up for free now, and book direct! For details please refer to the official hotel website.

Affordable ‘Home Gym’ Experience @ Fitness Suite

Quarantine can also be fun when you exercise to stay fit in our spacious Fitness Suite. Without the trouble of ordering and bringing the equipment yourself, Dorsett Wanchai has got the most-wanted fitness items covered – at no extra rental costs! The newly launched Fitness Suite comes with a Cybex 770T Treadmill, and a full yoga set with a 4 mm thick yoga mat, a yoga block and 25kg resistance bands, perfect for both physical exercise and meditation practices, 24/7 in the comfort of your guest room.

Most rooms in the Dorsett Wanchai, including the Fitness Suite, overlook the Happy Valley Racecourse with windows that opens, which makes for a comfortable workout environment. After a thorough and enjoyable workout, guests can enjoy a hot bath or a high-pressure walk-in massage shower in the spacious bathroom.

Up to US$281 Cash Credits for Dorsett-Your Rewards Members!

From now until 30 June 2021, guests can instantly earn US$60-281 cash credits upon check-in by booking Dorsett Wanchai’s quarantine package – e.g., guests booking Fitness Suite for quarantine at HK$3,800nett per night will receive US$281 cash credits! The cash credits will be available for use during your stay for:

Foodpanda in-room dining menu with over 100 options including Western, Chinese, Japanese, and Vegetarian cuisine and even Halal dishes

Dorsett Mart the Online Shopping Platform with everyday items, fitness & entertainment equipment available for rental or purchase (e.g., dumbbells, exercise bike, Nintendo Switch)

Being voted by thousands of participants, Dorsett Wanchai has also won the Silver Prize for the “Best Quarantine Hotel in Hong Kong” in Expat Living’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2021 in February, adding another feather to its cap.

In the new normal, the hotel never ceases to enhance the services and amenities for its guests. A complementary cutlery set is given to every quarantine guest presented with a set of reusable bowls and plates to reduce the need for disposable utensils, and afternoon treats every Friday #TGIF to cheer up guests. A halfway bloomed flower pot is also gifted to improve the air quality in the room and boosts the oxygen level to build an airier and fresher exercise environment – truly, the hotel has been going the extra mile to make the long 21-night stay bearable, and even delightful for those in quarantine.

About Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong

The award-winning 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong (Award-winner of Traveler’s Choice 2020) is conveniently located between Wanchai and Causeway Bay on Hong Kong Island giving its guests easy access to all business, shopping, and sightseeing destinations in the city. The hotel is a mere 8-minute walk to MTR stations, Times Square, and a 10-minute drive from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong offers 8 types of meticulously designed rooms and theme suites ranging up to 48 sq. m. The signature Grand Deluxe Course View Room offers a breath-taking view of the racecourse in front of the hotel. All rooms are equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi internet. Other facilities include the stylish 3T Bar, a gym room, and various meeting spaces.

Visit: www.wanchai.dorsetthotels.com