logo
mobile-logo
HomeBiz TechStream Like a Dream with the McIntosh RS150 Loudspeaker
Biz Tech, GOW
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Stream Like a Dream with the McIntosh RS150 Loudspeaker

Gadget of the Week
by

Built-in streaming & casting for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Chromecast, & Roon Ready makes the re-designed RS150 Wireless Loudspeaker from McIntosh a smart, compact player that […]

Read more >>

Share

No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Related posts

Biz Tech, GOW
Biz Tech, GOW
Biz Tech, GOW
Biz Tech
Biz Tech, GOW
Biz Tech
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post