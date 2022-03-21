Sun Life Hong Kong Clinches Sponsor of the Year and Intermediary of the Year at BENCHMARK’s MPF Awards

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 March 2022 – Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (“Sun Life Hong Kong”) clinches two grand awards, Sponsor of the Year and Intermediary of the Year at the BENCHMARK MPF of the Year Awards 2021 (“Benchmark”).

The Benchmark “Sponsor of the Year” award recognizes MPF Sponsors who have demonstrated excellence in their product designs, fund manager selection, cost structuring, and engagement and the Benchmark “Intermediary of the Year” award recognizes MPF intermediaries that excel in product knowledge, technology application, relationship building and marketing techniques better than others in the industry.

Sun Life Hong Kong receives a total of nine awards across different categories from BENCHMARK, including Sponsor awards, Trustee Awards and Top MPF Awards as shown below:

Grand Award

Sponsor of the Year

Intermediary Award

Intermediary of the Year

BEST-IN-CLASS

Sponsor Awards – Investor Education Award

Sponsor Awards – Intermediary Support Award

Top MPF Fund Awards – Hong Kong Equity

Top MPF Fund Awards – Lifestyle – (>20-40% Equity)

Top MPF Fund Awards – Lifestyle – (>40-60% Equity)

Top MPF Fund Awards – Lifestyle – (>60-80% Equity)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVER

Trustee Awards – Member Servicing

Rainbow Pan, General Manager, Wealth & Pensions at Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, “It is such an honour to receive Sponsor of the Year and Intermediary of the Year at the BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards 2021. We are delighted that our efforts in investor education, intermediary support and high extent of digital client experience are fully recognised by the industry, this will encourage our relentless debut to deepen our commitment to the overall betterment of Hong Kong’s working class.”

Source: BENCHMARK MPF of the Year Awards (https://www.benchmark.today/mpf-awards/)

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management (“AUM”) of C$1.44 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.

#SunLife

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.