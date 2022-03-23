SunMirror AG: Extension of Offer for Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited

Under consideration of the upcoming extension of the takeover offer, the expected extended timetable for completion of the takeover offer and subsequent acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Lat66 (plus all performance rights) is as follows:
|Offer Closes
|17 May 2022
|Dispatch of compulsory acquisition notices to non-accepting Lat66 shareholders
|17 May 2022
|Completion of compulsory acquisition of Lat66 shares from Lat66 shareholders
|17 June 2022
About SunMirror AG
The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a “mine-to-market” approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry “best practice.”
The company’s shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
#SunMirror
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Comments