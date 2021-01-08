SunMirror AG Plans CHF 70 Million Raise to Fuel Growth

ZUG, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 8 January 2021– The Board of Directors of SunMirror AG (“SunMirror”; XETRA Wien: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in raw materials powering the technological future such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, has resolved a capital increase excluding the subscription rights of the existing shareholders.

SunMirror intends to carry out a capital increase in the volume of up to CHF 70,000,000 by issuing of up to 1,000,000 new shares at a price of CHF 70 per share. The new shares will be offered to select, institutional strategic investors for subscription in a private placement. SunMirror is already experiencing brisk demand from institutional investors. The company plans to use the funds from the capital increase to expand its portfolio and business activities in tier-one jurisdictions, such as Australia and highly accretive Europe. The capital increase, lead by Opus Capital Switzerland AG, is expected to be closed in February 2021 when the shares shall also be admitted to the regulated markets of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange followed by inclusion into trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on Xetra. An introduction onto the London Stock Exchange is planned for the 2nd Quarter 2021.

Explanatory Part

The creation of new authorized capital in the nominal amount of CHF 837,500 to CHF 1,000,000 was approved at SunMirror’s Annual General Meeting, held in Zug on 29 December 2020. The creation of new conditional capital of CHF 837,500 to CHF 1,000,000 was also approved. In addition, the Company decided to carry-forward the Balance Sheet result for the fiscal year (1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020) in full.

Strong tailwind from high iron ore and gold prices as indicator for sustainable demand

Dr Heinz Rudolf Kubli, Director of SunMirror AG, recently commented: ‘Battery technology is expected to evolve from the current lithium-ion battery (LIB) to next-generation high-capacity LIBs, all solid-state batteries, and lithium metal-based batteries, resulting in improvements in energy density, safety, and battery lifespan, as well as reduction in cost. We currently own or are planning to acquire prized sites in Australia that shall be developed with the potential to help enable this transformation. In addition, we would like to see SunMirror expand its strategic metal and mineral portfolio in Europe to provide traceable metals for an increasingly sustainability driven European batteries market for electric vehicles and others powering next-gen consumer and industrial technology products. Together, these markets continue to grow significantly. The outlook for the future metals and minerals SunMirror is aiming to market remains very attractive; Meanwhile, iron-ore prices are trading at record-highs, and gold is climbing again.’