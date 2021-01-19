Survey finds greater optimism compared to 2008

Arabian Post Staff

A survey of senior executives involved in their firms’ international trade decisions and transactions has shown widespread optimism for trade bouncing back in the wake of coronavirus. The study, commissioned by DP World and conducted by The Economist Intelligence Unit, found that 70 percent of businesses predict trade will recover to pre-pandemic levels more quickly than recovery after the financial crisis of 2008, which took two years and two months. Nearly a third thought the recovery would be twice as fast, with trade returned to pre-pandemic levels within a year.

The data also showed that the pandemic has brought lasting change to the way companies do business. Eighty-three percent of executives indicated that they are in the process of reconfiguring their supply chains by switching or adding new suppliers, using different logistics providers; and/or changing production or purchasing locations.

During the early stages of the pandemic, shutdowns and disruption to production exposed vulnerabilities such as over-dependency on single geographies and a lack of transparency on the movement of cargo. Many of the world’s major economies were in lockdowns of varying severity, international travel had come to an almost complete stop and supply chains for essential goods were complicated by demand and supply shocks they were not prepared for.

Yet despite the widespread economic impact of the pandemic, 42 percent of respondents stated that their firm’s international revenues expanded in the first half of 2020. Nineteen percent reported no change from the previous year. These figures are encouraging at a time when only one of the world’s major economies, China, is registering economic growth.

DP World moves nearly one in ten of the world’s containers through its strategically located network of ports and marine terminals, spanning operations on six continents. The company has accelerated innovations digitising logistics and building online marketplaces during the pandemic.

The study carried out also found that: