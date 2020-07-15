logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachSyinix launches the first android TV in Kenya with Size 8 Reborn
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
128 seen
0 Comments

Syinix launches the first android TV in Kenya with Size 8 Reborn

Add to Vault(0)

No account yet? Register

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 15 July 2020 – Syinix will be launching its first Android TV in Kenya at 10.30 pm, 15th July 2020. The Launch will be on NTV and Startimes Kenya and hosted by Size 8 Reborn. With the launch, Syinix will explain to customers in detail what the Syinix A20 series has to offer.

 

The Syinix A20 series has 32”, 43”, 50” and 55” screen. Here is a sneak peek of what the Syinix A20 series has to offer.

 

Syinix defines new android TV

 

Syinix will offer 12+12 warranty on new Syinix Android TV and within those 2 years the customers will receive free repair service from Carlcare. The aim is to ensure that there is interaction with customers in order to answer questions, resolve supporting issues, improve credibility, and build stronger relationships with the clients.

 

The new Android TV is now compatible with Google Assistant, you can quickly find and play your favorite shows, get answers and control your home. The Bluetooth-enabled TV will allow you to use external speakers to get better sound. Comes with the Chrome cast built in feature, the TV allows one to stream your favorite shows, movies, music, sports, games, and more from your mobile device to the big screen.

 

It also offers breathtaking quality with the HDR advanced image processing technology, that can better reflect the visual effect in real environment and let users see richer and more realistic colors. The other goal of the HDR is to maintain as much of the original image quality as possible, all the way through to the living room.

 

The aesthetically pleasing television with its frameless structure shows the success of Syinix Android TV being the first true frameless television. The Syinix Android TV has a screen to body ratio of 96% for a larger and more optimal viewing experience and has a very thin bezel at the bottom.

 

The new Syinix Android TV as you can tell has much to offer to the customers. To provide further value to the customers, Syinix is partnering with Carlcare, to provide first-class-after sales services anytime, anywhere. 

Syinix constantly focused on providing top quality products and services to Kenyan families. Syinix Android TV is developed to provide the most affordable price and user-friendly technology for every member of the family to enjoy entertainment and better quality of life.

Share

No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Featured
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Featured
Arabian Post
About Us

The Arabian Post offers you the best of all stories of the day aggregated from multiple networks around the world along with original contributions and analysis by TAP’s own staff.

The Arabian Post is the only news website one needs to access to be up to date with the latest happenings around the world, with reports drawn from top news sources, including wire services, broadcasters, newspapers, magazines and most popular online news sites.

Network:

Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Partner Network
IPA Media Group Media OutReach
Legal
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post