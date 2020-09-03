Syinix to Release the Brand’s First Android TV, Continuing to Elevate the User Experience for a Smart Life at Home

ABUJA, NIGERIA – Media OutReach – 3 September 2020 – Syinix, a global smart home appliance brand, will launch the brand’s first Android TV™ in Ghana and Nigeria on 15 Sep. Given the increasing demand for smart home appliances, this will be a huge step forward for consumers to elevate their experience and start a smart life.

The new Syinix Android TV features a frameless screen display, Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities, 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby 5.1 Perfect Surround Sound and Android TV operating system at competitive price point.

“Driven by the brand philosophy of ‘Starting Smart Life’, our goal is to empower customers to modernize and streamline the efficiency of their life at home. We respect for our customers mandates that we always strive to provide the best possible value for our customers at an achievable price. Through our collaboration with Google, we believe it will further elevate the utility of our smart devices, and in turn, give our customers more power to enjoy their family life in a smarter way.” said Leon , Marketing Director of Syinix.

Multi-faceted Approach to Connection Gives Users Flexibility

Syinix Smart Android TV is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, which works with many Bluetooth devices such as sound bars, speakers, or a keyboard and mouse to control, and increase the ease of connection. With more options to connect to outside sound systems, it is possible to customize the TV’s functions to even better cater to large crowds at home, such as house party guests, enabling people to enjoy socializing with friends or family at home. Meanwhile, Android TV’s comprehensive content selection via Google Play includes 5,000+ apps and games, providing users with all-round entertainment experience .

Frameless Display, 4K Ultra HD Resolution and Surround Sound Creates an Immersive Entertainment Experience

The Syinix Android TV features a frameless design, offering a greater field of vision. The TV will be sold in a wide range sizes ranging from 32″ to 75″ to cater to the diverse needs for large screens.

The Syinix Android TV has 4K Ultra HD Resolution, with more than 2 times the resolution of 1,080P , 8.29 million pixels, offers the best picture quality and unfathomable resolution. The TV has improved image processing with HDR 10+, Dolby Vision,enabling users to see richer and more realistic colors.

The TV is equipped with immersive 5.1 Surround sound with a Dolby decoder that optimizes its sound quality for a seamless entertainment experience that allows consumers to immerse themselves in their content of choice.

Android TV Delivers a Simple, Helpful and Comprehensive Interface

Android TV allows users to access content from a variety of platforms, and for them to connect their TV to wide range of smart devices within their home in a more user-friendly way.

With Chromecast built-in, the Syinix Android TV can act as the second screen of a consumer’s mobile phone, to easily cast their favorite movies, music, photos and more to their TV.

Google, Android TV and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Syinix