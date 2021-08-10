The best duo: Towngas becomes MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 Official Energy Partner

Five Michelin Star Chefs feature in videos to educate audiences about signature dishes on Towngas Cooking YouTube channel

The chef of One-Michelin-starred Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant will launch classes to teach abalone delicacies, allowing audiences to reproduce the top-class dishes at home

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 August 2021 – As Hong Kong’s leading flame cooking platform, the Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) not only offers supporting services of flame cooking, but also rolls out new yet diversified cooking classes to allow the public to fully enjoy it. This year, Towngas becomes the official energy partner of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021, while also rolling out a dedicated MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 exclusively for Towngas. Moreover, Towngas has invited five Michelin Star Chefs, who are also commercial customers of Towngas, to star in a video series to educate the public about signature dishes on its Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel.

Please download other high-resolution photos here – https://bit.ly/Towngas_Cooking_Channel_MICHELIN

Apart from this, Towngas has even invited the chef of Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant to visit the Towngas Cooking Centre at Causeway Bay in September, who will be teaching the skills of flame cooking!

Three-Michelin-starred chef relies on flame cooking to produce crunchy, juicy roasted chicken; Two-Michelin-starred Chinese cuisine chef uses flame cooking to stir fry

Last year, Towngas proudly rolled out YouTube Channel Towngas Cooking. The company invited a team of chefs to demonstrate their cooking skills, enabling audiences to follow the recipes at home. Meanwhile, this year, Towngas continues its effort to invite several chefs from restaurants selected by the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021.

The line-up includes Adriano Cattaneo from three-Michelin-starred restaurant L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon; Paul Lau Ping-lui from two-Michelin-starred restaurant Tin Lung Heen; as well as representatives from three one-Michelin-starred restaurants such as Ming Leung, Executive Chef of Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant, Chef Sze , chef of yè shanghai; and Nicolas Boutin, executive chef of ÉPURE.

All of them will talk about their experiences in cooking and stories of their careers, as well as showcase their skills in front of the camera to allow audiences to reproduce their recipes at home. The videos can be exclusively viewed on Towngas Cooking until September. Please subscribe and follow Towngas Cooking to receive notifications before watching the videos.

Moreover, Ming Leung, Executive Chef of Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant, will launch a cooking course at the Towngas Cooking Centre at Causeway Bay in September, teaching participants to cook abalone delicacies. The class is now open for registration. If you want to learn from a master chef, you cannot miss the chance!

Daniel Fung, Head of Strategy & Innovation and Commercial – HK Utilities at Towngas said, “We all know that flame cooking is essential to Chinese cuisine that requires ‘wok hei’. However, no matter what types of cuisine they are, flame cooking plays an important part.”

He added, “Actually, many renowned restaurants that offer different types of cuisine chosen by the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 are business clients of Towngas, with the Star Chefs agreeing that flame cooking is an indispensable part of curating delicacies. Their endorsement is a recognition and excitement to us at Towngas, pushing us to take a step forward to reach new heights after becoming MICHELIN’s official energy partner this year in Hong Kong and Macau, and we all share the same vision of innovation and sustainability.”

Published One-starred Restaurant – ÉPURE French top-class restaurant ÉPURE has been awarded one MICHELIN star from 2017 onwards for five years in a row. Chef Nicolas Boutin from France worked for several renowned two- and three-MICHELIN-starred high-end French restaurants. Boasting the finest skills, Boutin specialises in creating contemporary dishes that showcase the best seasonal ingredients from France, bringing the purest flavours of ingredients to customers and demonstrating the exquisite contemporary French cuisine with simplicity. Dish: Potato omelette

Tips for flame cooking: Flame cooking is absolutely indispensable. Even if cooking simple dishes such as French fries, the dish tastes better with flame cooking. Published Three-starred Restaurant – L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon has been awarded three MICHELIN stars for ten years in a row. Specialised in creating traditional French cuisine with innovation, Executive Chef Adriano Cattaneo who is from Paris loves to present the traditional French cuisine in an innovative way with some precious ingredients. Cattaneo uses his intuition for the best combination of unique flavours to create simple yet outstanding cuisine. Dish: Grilled lobster with asparagus and morel mushroom

Tips for flame cooking: Flame cooking allows the chef to precisely control the flame, grilling the surface of meat evenly with plenty of gravy remaining. 13 August One-starred Restaurant – Yè Shanghai Yè Shanghai, relocated to K11 Musea in 2020, has been headed by Chef Sze since the restaurant opened in 1998. Chef Sze is an experienced chef who specialises in creating specialty Chinese cuisine through different cooking methods such as stewing, grilling, stir-frying, and boiling, creating scrumptious yet innovative dishes. Dish: Sautéed shredded mandarin fish

Tips for flame cooking: Flame cooking offers an even distribution of firepower with a better smell. It can also go with a round–bottomed wok that is essential to cooking Chinese cuisine. 27 August One-starred Restaurant – Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant Awarded by MICHELIN for 10 consecutive years, Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant is renowned for high-end Cantonese cuisine, such as flavourful braised abalones, signature fried rice served in a claypot, and baked stuffed crab shell. Executive Chef Ming Leung joined Sun Tung Lok when he was 19 and held senior positions at high-end restaurants in China and Hong Kong. After joining Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant, Leung has learned a lot from Yeung Koon-yat as he always shared his experience in cooking and selecting ingredients. Such experience allows Leung to take a step forward in his career. Leung specialises in creating and cooking high-end dishes such as abalones, sea cucumbers, shark fins and fish maws. He also creates recipes for families with fresh yet seasonal ingredients, enabling more customers to enjoy his skills and good food. Dish: Stir-fried South African abalone with leek, shallot and onion

Tips for flame cooking: Flame cooking is essential for stir-fried dishes with “wok hei” in Chinese cuisine. High temperature is necessary to create dishes with a great smell, and only flame cooking can help us achieve this. 10 September Two-starred Restaurant – Tin Lung Heen Headed by top Cantonese chef Paul Lau Ping-lui who possesses more than 40 years of experience, Tin Lung Heen specialises in Cantonese cuisine and dim sum with two MICHELIN stars. Lau is good at using the best ingredients and combining traditional yet avant-garde skills to create new dishes. Dish: Braised duck and potato with pickled plum sauce Tips for flame cooking: Flame cooking allows chefs to control the firepower with flexibility, which is crucial to Cantonese cuisine that requires “wok hei”. When the sauce on the edge of the wok is a bit overcooked and exudes burnt smells, the ingredients can absorb such smells alongside “wok hei”.

For those who want to be taught by Ming Leung, Executive Chef of Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant, do not miss the chance to grab a place at his onsite practical class at Towngas Cooking Centre, and receive two $100 cash vouchers at Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant (Tsim Sha Tsui).

Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant – Abalone dishes

Tutor: Ming Leung, Executive Chef from Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant (Cantonese)

Date: 25 Sept 2021 (Sat)

Time: 2pm – 5pm

Fee: $950

Dishes: Fried abalone slices with XO sauce (Practical); Simmered chicken with abalone (Demonstration)

*Each participant will receive two $100 cash vouchers at Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Enrolment: https://www.towngasfun.com/tcccpsp0283-01-20210925.html

Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel – MICHELIN Chef Series

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKFxHAwiPApaPb2Xi77moPufZ4REpl6Q9

About Towngas Cooking Centre

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited officially established the Towngas Cooking Centre in May 1977. For over 40 years, we have promoted the joy of flame cooking to inter-generational customers. Towngas Cooking Centre at Lee Theatre is equipped with cooking tables with adjustable heights for young kids so members at all ages can enjoy flame cooking. We have a vast array of culinary courses tailored to various needs, such as the Excellent Wife Certificate programme for beginners, and the Crash Course for Students Abroad to prepare youngsters who are going to study overseas.

As a pioneer in culinary education, we understand the demand for professional culinary training in the market. Leading the trend in cookery, we have partnered with Disciples Escoffier to bring Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Culinary Arts and the Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Pastry to Hong Kong. Graduates will be awarded the “Level 5 National Diploma in French Cuisine or Pastry”, which is accredited by the French Ministry of Education. With this Grand Diploma, students are granted the qualification to pursue their career as professional cooks or open restaurants in France. This partnership with Disciples Escoffier takes the culinary education experience to a whole new level.

In response to the varied cooking needs during the pandemic, Towngas Cooking Centre has adopted different creative teaching modes, including in-person classes, online courses, and premium online programmes whose participants will receive curated ingredients by courier. Participants will watch live tutorial classes while having hands-on practice at home, and have their questions addressed simultaneously. All these innovations allow our customers enjoy cooking at home!

Welcome to contact us and be our partners!

#Towngas #TowngasCookingCentre