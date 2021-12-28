The First Vanity Fair NFT cover soon in auction on APENFT’s marketplace

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 December 2021 – APENFT Foundation partners with Valuart to launch the Vanity Fair NFT Cover series, which will be on sale in the upcoming APENFT’s marketplace. The collection includes the first NFT ever minted by Vanity Fair (the “Vanity Queen”), as well as 4 exceptional Vanity Fair NFT Covers featuring artworks that celebrate the digital art movement of the crypto world, and a unique Vanity Fair NFT Cover dedicated to His Excellency Justin Sun.

The beautiful “Vanity Queen” cover of Vanity Fair, minted as the first NFT ever of the iconic magazine.

“This is a creative and artistic experiment for magazines NFT covers” His excellency Justin Sun, founder of Tron and WTO ambassador for Grenada said. “It is great to see how crypto is reshaping creative industries.”

Simone Marchetti, Vanity Fair European Editorial Director & Vanity Fair Italia Editor in Chief, is of the same mind: “Always a pioneer in innovation and digital development, Vanity Fair debuted in the crypto art world in September 2021, with its first cover made in NFT: the artwork, starring the singer and actress Elodie, represented a unique and unprecedented editorial operation. In 2022, the magazine’s commitment goes further: from collectibles (scheduled for January) to the exploration of the Metaverse (scheduled for April) with an experiment that wants to write a new chapter in the history of magazines.”

APENFT has opened a waitlist (https://waitlist.apenftex.com) for a marketplace that lets users mint, collect and trade NFTs. According to APENFT, it already has more than 500,000 pre-registered users on the first day that the waitlist is active. APENFT also promised a range of generous benefits, including airdrops of governance token, referral bonus and rewards etc. People who are on the waitlist can also get early access to the Vanity Fair NFT Covers drop, which is scheduled around early January.

“We are proud to launch our APENFT marketplace and it marks a new milestone in APENFT’s exploratory journey in the world of NFT and metaverse, said Sydney Xiong, director of APENFT Foundation. “The main differentiator between our marketplace and others is that we want to focus on leveraging NFTs to create a strong and creative IP. This partnership with Valuart is a good start.”

“We are very excited to partner up with APENFT for the launch of their new marketplace”, continued Etan Genini, CEO and Co-Founder of Valuart. “Valuart and APENFT both believe in providing exposure and access to the creative and technological movement revolutionizing the art world. This exceptional collection of Vanity Fair NFT Covers aligns perfectly with this mission.”

About APENFT

Officially registered in Singapore on March 29, 2021, APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of top-notch blockchains Ethereum and TRON with support from the world’s largest distributed storage system Bittorrent File System (BTFS) to deliver the mission of facilitating creator economy while catalyzing the financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse and the integration of the virtual and real world. APENFT’s finest and most diverse collections of modern and contemporary art include key works by Picasso, Andy Warhol, Alberto Giacometti and emerging crypto artists Beeple, Pak, FEWOCiOUS, Mitchell F. Chan, which are made available for the entire community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse. APENFT Foundation also partners with renowned art institutions, such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s and had successfully sponsored the fourth annual “Art + Tech Art Technology Summit: NFTs and the Future” in New York and Artnet NFT 30 report, receiving global media coverage such as Artnet, ArtReview, ArtNews, Coindesk, Cointelegraph etc. As the leading tech-driven art foundation, APENFT aims to drive high-quality traffic to support the development of the decentralised metaverse’s ecosystem.

About Valuart

VALUART was founded in Switzerland by crypto enthusiasts Etan Genini, Vittorio Grigòlo, and Michele Fiscalini, with the goal of creating an ecosystem meant to safeguard and enhance the intellectual property of artists, collectors and brands. VALUART exponentially grows the (digital) assets of its partners and investors in terms of value and popularity by the means of holistic technical, creative and managerial processes optimized for the growing blockchain environment and the medium of NFT. VALUART connects artists, collectors, brands, communities and other stakeholders of the Art & Design worlds, to find new ways to benefit from and otherwise monetize their unique assets, helping them to realize the true value of their works.

VALUART partnered with Vanity Fair to build a series of NFT-related initiatives, notably minting together the first cover ever of Vanity Fair as an NFT, which are aimed at expanding the reach of the Iconic magazine into the Metaverse and providing amazing new content to the crypto-art-loving community. To learn more visit: www.valuart.com

#APENFT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.