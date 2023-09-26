The Grove Recovery In Santa Ana Becomes One Of The Leading Detox And Inpatient Rehab Centers In California

Santa Ana, California – The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana is excited to announce that it has become one of California’s leading detox and inpatient rehab centers for individuals struggling with drug or alcohol addiction.

The licensed and accredited alcohol and addiction rehab facility offers a selection of rehabilitation services, including outpatient rehab, dual-diagnosis treatment, and aftercare programs, but it has recently received acclaim and consistent 5-star reviews for its detox and inpatient rehab centers.

The Detox center at The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana has a team of trained staff and access to medications that are designed to help patients detox safely and more comfortably for a lasting recovery. The trained staff will help patients get to the root of their addiction and provide them with the support they need by providing medication that controls cravings and symptoms while they undergo detox to prevent the risk of relapse. At The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana’s Detox center, patients can focus on their recovery 100% as the staff will ensure that they efficiently cut out any stress or triggers that could make recovery more difficult.

Inpatient rehab is where patients will stay at an addiction treatment facility for 1-3 months to receive the best treatment possible after undergoing detox. During their time in the facility, patients will work 1 on 1 with therapists, participate in group therapy, and participate in a range of holistic healing activities, such as yoga or medication, as well as a selection of outdoor activities like hiking.

There are many advantages to inpatient rehab, but The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana has repeatedly been applauded for the 1 on 1 therapy provided in the center that helps patients get to the root of their addiction problem and develop effective strategies to cope in real-life scenarios, triggers, and stressors. Additionally, the facility has been praised for its immersive group therapy, where patients can share their journey with others and listen to each other’s unique experiences. This also has been shown to help patients build a healthy support system once they leave the inpatient rehab center.

A spokesperson for The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana said, “If you are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, you may feel hopeless and alone. But you are not alone. There is help available for you at The Grove Recovery, one of the leading rehab centers in Santa Ana, serving Tustin, Irvine, and Orange County, California. At The Grove Recovery, we offer a variety of drug and alcohol treatment programs, evidence-based treatments, and mental health services to suit your individual needs and preferences. Whether you need alcohol rehab, drug rehab, or addiction treatment, we have the expertise and experience to help you overcome your addiction and regain control of your life.”

For every individual who seeks treatment at The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana, the center holds a vision for their freedom from addiction and sustained long-term recovery. The facility’s team of qualified professionals ensures the integration of the latest advances in addiction, behavioral science, and evidence-based methodologies in all aspects of their care to lessen the risk of relapse.

The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana is one of the few addiction treatment centers nationwide that has embraced the proven science of medication-assisted treatment to treat opioid, substance, and alcohol use disorders.

The facility views each person who seeks treatment as a singular, one-of-a-kind individual with a unique history defined by genetics, heredity, nature, and life experiences. Therefore, rather than opting for “one size fits all” or “cookie cutter” treatment modules, The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana clinicians create customized, individualized, best practice treatment plans for each patient, acutely sensitive to their unique needs.

