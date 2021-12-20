SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 December 2021 – The Immigration People, an award-winning inbound Singapore immigration firm, has launched a new assessment tool to help Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) and Singapore Citizenship applicants calculate their eligibility.

The Immigration People was established to empower people with the proper knowledge in Singapore immigration matters and help them achieve their residency dream in Singapore. With a collective experience of more than 25 years, the firm endeavours to build a solid relationship with clients based on trust and performance to ensure their clients’ applications are well-represented to the authorities. Since the establishment of The Immigration People in 2019, the firm has been awarded the ‘Best Startup in 2020’ by ‘The SME 100 Awards’ and ‘Fast Growing Company’ by the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) Awards in 2021.

The staff of The Immigration People have served countless clients and even gone through the application process themselves. As such, they are well aware of the frustrations applicants face when they receive vague answers in their attempt to decide how to proceed with their application.

The Immigration People has launched its Singapore PR/Citizenship Self-Assessment Tool to help applicants gauge their chances of becoming a Singapore PR/Citizen. Supported by algorithms that add and subtract points from your profile overview, this “calculator” is a 2-minute evaluation built on more than a decade of immigration knowledge.

The assessment tool presents users with questions to determine their country of origin, industry of occupation, number of years residing and working in Singapore, highest qualification level, and more. With the information provided, the algorithm will better understand the user’s profile and evaluate the user’s chances of getting Singapore citizenship or finding out their Singapore PR points to become a Singapore Permanent resident.

The Immigration People believes this tool is a much-needed reality check in the absence of a point-based immigration system. It allows users to make a more informed decision on whether they should apply for Singapore PR/Citizenship. In turn, this will make their application experience a better and more seamless one.

The Immigration People cautions users that the result of this assessment is not an official indication of the actual application outcome with the Authorities. Rather, it is meant to lay the foundation in their decision-making.

People who are in the midst of deciding whether to apply for Singapore PR or Singapore Citizenship are invited to calculate their eligibility at https://www.tip.com.sg/pr-application-e-preliminary-profile-analysis.html.

About The Immigration People:

Established in 2019, The Immigration People is an inbound Singapore immigration firm specialising in Singapore Permanent Residence (PR) and Citizenship applications for individuals and businesses. With dedicated staff possessing more than 25 years of collective experience in Singapore immigration matters, the firm strives to empower people with the proper knowledge and help them achieve their residency dream. The Immigration People is a recipient for the ‘Best Startup in 2020’ award by ‘The SME 100 Awards’ and the ‘Fast Growing Company’ award by the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) Awards in 2021.

