The New Philips TAJS50 Bluetooth Speaker Redefines The Shape of Sound

Georg Jensen inspiration combines with Philips expertise for a unique mobile speaker

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 September 2020 – The new Philips TAJS50 Bluetooth speaker was designed together with Georg Jensen to be simple, yet striking. The gleaming polished steel top plate contrasts beautifully with the tactile Kvadrat wool-blend speaker fabric. Home, office, or dinner party — the contrasting design always makes a beautiful impression. The soft but tough Kvadrat speaker fabric also makes the speaker easy to grip when you pick it up.

Spectacular Sound from a Compact Speaker

Despite its compact size and light weight, the TAJS50 has a rated power output of 30W, and delivers powerful but delightfully detailed music and speech. The beautiful wool-blend premium speaker fabric, from high-end manufacturer Kvadrat, is acoustically transparent, allowing every sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room. You can easily pair your TAJS50 with an identical Philips Georg Jensen speaker to enjoy your music in stereo.

20 Hours Play Time and 20m Range





The battery gives you 20 hours play time from a full charge, and the wireless range is up to 20m. Charging the speaker takes 6 hours, via the included USB-C cable. There’s a handy USB-A port on the speaker that lets you use the speaker as a power bank to charge a smart device.

The Philips TAJS50 Bluetooth speaker is available for an MSRP of SGD$289 at all authorized Philips Audio distributors in Singapore from September 8, 2020.

Find out more about Philips TAJS50 Bluetooth speaker now.

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.