Tiens Group Explorer and Guide focusing on Health Services for 26 Years

TIANJIN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 October 2021 – Sports stars from many countries sent their wishes to the 26th birthday of Tiens Group on October 16, 2021. They recognized and encouraged Tiens for its achievements and contributions in health products and services. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of Tiens Group, said that it was gratifying to receive such blessings and recognition as a global enterprise group in the field of comprehensive health.

Tiens Group has taken health products and services as the carrier and has always been the disseminator of health culture in its 26 years of development. It has actively developed and exported health products suitable for different ages and people, effectively promoted, accelerated and popularized the global dissemination of health management concepts, and its health products and services have benefited more than 47 million families around the world, helped them establish a healthy lifestyle, which effectively improved the overall immunity of families.

It is known that Tiens Group will launch a new global coverage plan for all-round health care experience stores and flagship stores in 2021. Experience items of the experience store mainly cover weight loss and shaping, comprehensive skin management, eugenics and good education, physiotherapy and maintenance, four high chronic diseases, dampness and cold elimination, healthy spine and bone, immunity improvement, vision care, etc. Experience store not only focuses on the experience effect of instruments and equipment, but also pays more attention to standardized, humanized and professional health management services, helps people cultivate healthy living habits, pursue exquisite life, and leads a wide range of consumers to more deeply recognize importance of health management to disease prevention.

Tiens Group expects to deepen and increase cooperation and exchanges with relevant subjects in the field of global comprehensive health industry in the coming days, and jointly help global consumers stay in good health!

