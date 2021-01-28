To shake Contract Exchange 2.0 Launched with All-around Upgrades

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 January 2021 – By
reviewing the historical trends of the world, every technological innovation is
bound to set off a tremendous tide. Nowadays, under the constant momentum of
blockchain technology, the development of decentralized finance has become an unavoidable
financial trend globally. 2020 is a year of outbreak and turbulence for the blockchain
industry, attracting extensive attention from all sectors. There is no doubt that
the blockchain industry will be more mature in the future, and it has embarked
in the era of real strength. As one of the important segments in the blockchain
industry chain, a trading platform plays an indispensable role, and has
gradually become the super entrance of traffic in the development process of
blockchain.
In the face of opportunities and
challenges, To shake has been seeking differentiated advantages, and under
technology empowerment, with the application of blockchain, cloud computing,
big data and other cutting edge technologies, it has created a transaction platform
of the digital revolution, aiming to provide safe, stable and convenient
Blockchain asset services for users around the world.
To shake was initiated by Shaking Around To
shake. The company was established in Colorado State of the United States and
is 100 % controlled by the Shaking Around foundation Ltd. With prominent and
reliable background as its foundation as well as financial support, the company
operates simultaneously in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Singapore,
Malaysia as well as many other countries and regions. Moreover, To shake has
obtained the MSB of the United States, which makes it a diversified first-line
platform approved by authorities and recognized by investors. To shake enjoys
leading competitiveness in the industry, extensive customer base and a market environment
of broad prospects.
Now, the new version of To shake 2.0 has
been officially launched. With its comprehensive upgrade, a brand-new
experience would be brought to global users. In order to serve users in a
better way, the newly launched version 2.0 has the following remarkable
features:
- Providing more diversified digital asset
transactions: currency transaction, contract and order management, legal
currency transaction, grid strategy, community order management.
- New upgrade on the App UI: providing
more informative contents, optimized interface and user-friendly experience.
- Real-time industry dynamics provided
more accurately: real-time market data, faster transaction speed, more secure separated
management and more convenient transactions.
To shake version 2.0 will allow users to
experience an extensive
upgrade from operation to transaction operation, which would greatly improve
user experience, and enable users to rationalize investment allocation
according to their own needs, thereby maximizing their benefits. In addition,
in order to prevent users’ additional losses, being cheated and other risks due
to deficiencies in their awareness, To shakecould provide users
with risk tips, safety proposals and so on in many sections, thereby enhancing their
cognition over the
relevant transactions.
To shake also realizes the integration of
multi-platforms and global resources, which provide investors of digital currencies
with more prominent depth and liquidity in transactions. How to grasp opportunities
of wealth? To shake has built a path of success for all investors. With its prominent
capital advantages, first-class technical team and various innovative modes of
operation, To shakewould mark the next round of development.
