Top Beaches in the Greek Islands

Greece is a country with many diverse landscapes and climates, so no matter what time of year you go, there will be something new to explore. Greece has been a popular tourist destination for centuries because it offers some of the best beaches in Europe. The beach season typically runs from May until October, but don’t worry if that’s not your thing–Greece also has plenty of inland destinations worth exploring. You can see ancient ruins like the Acropolis or take a tour through one of the vineyards located on the Peloponnese Peninsula. This article will take a look at some of the most amazing beaches that can be found in Greece.

Sarakiniko Beach, Milos

Nestled in the Aegean Sea, the island of Milos is a beach lover’s paradise. With its azure waters and sandy beaches, it’s no wonder that Milos is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Greece. The island is accessible by ferry, and you can find cheap offers at Let’s Ferry. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Milos is sure to offer something for everyone. Sarakiniko beach on the Greek island of Milos is a truly unique place. The beach is covered in white volcanic rock, and the turquoise waters make for a stunning contrast. It’s worth a visit if you’re looking for somewhere off the beaten path! The beach is pretty quiet during the week, but it can get quite busy on weekends. If you want to avoid the crowds, I would recommend visiting during the week. There are a few restaurants and cafes in the area, so you won’t have any trouble finding something to eat or drink. Just be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen, as there is very little shade on the beach!

Plaka Beach in Naxos

Naxos has some of the best beaches in all of Greece, which include Agios, Pyrgaki, Prokopius, Agia Anna, and Mikri Vigla, but best of all is Plaka beach. This beach is quite large at 4km long, which means that it is unlikely to become filled with tourists. This means that your family has an opportunity to find a spot to relax, play volleyball and soak up the sun.

If you’re staying in Naxos Town, Plaka beach isn’t too far away at 6km, which makes for a great walk if you’re into fitness and exercise. There are many restaurants near Plaka beach when you’re done for the day, such as Maistrali Traditional Greek Cuisine, Aronis, and Nikos&Maria Restaurant.

Platys Gialos – Mykonos

If you’re looking for more of an experience or an outing for the day, then perhaps you should check out Platys Gialos beach in Mykonos. Mykonos is probably already on your list of cities to visit, and it is worth going to Platys Gialos. During the day it has a fun atmosphere with many families and tourists visiting, and in the evening, it becomes one of the trendiest spots in town.

There are many taverns, waterfront bars, and seafood restaurants along the bay, such as Zingara, DK Oyster, Eclipse seaside restaurant, and Yialo Yialo Restaurant Mykonos. Because of the abovementioned, this beach is a great choice for a family looking to soak up the sun and have some lunch, or for a couple to take a romantic walk on the beach followed by dinner overlooking the ocean.

Elafonissi Beach – Crete

Of all the beaches in Greece, the Elafonissi Beach in Crete is rated as the best, so if you’re looking to see beautiful crystal-clear waters that are shallow enough to swim in, mesmerizing pink sand, then look no further than this beach. Unlike some of the beaches on this list though, it is quite far away from a city, being 75km away from Chania city. However, this does not mean that you will be out in the middle of nowhere.

You can find Kandanos Cantina almost on the beachfront, and a little way up the road you will find a few restaurants like Panorama, Dîner Elafonsi, and Innachṓrion.

Mytros Beach – Kefalonia

This beach isn’t exactly the most difficult to reach on this list, but it sure is quite a distance from the closest city, Corfu. To get here, you will probably need to rent a car or scooter, depending on if you’re traveling alone or with family. The drive itself is worth it and provides the opportunity to take many beautiful photos of the scenery and from the mountainside roads.

Mytros beach is a must-see and is almost like a hidden treasure that shimmers with crystal blue waters. If you’re hungry there are plenty of choices in terms of restaurants, cafes, and taverns, such as Myrtos Tavern & Café, Prime, Café George, and more.

Porto Zoro Beach – Zakynthos

Lastly, if you plan on spending your time at the beach every day, then perhaps Porto Zoro beach is for you. There is an amazing hotel at the beach, so you will always be close by, and the beach also provides the opportunity for snorkeling, or just sunbathing.

Since it is only located 17km outside of the city of Zakynthos city, there are many things to see there too, such as the Agios Dionisios Church, the Anafonitria Monastery, and the Byzantine Museum to start.

