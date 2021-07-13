TOPBOX Mobile Self Storage kicks off limited offers in Australia – $100-$200 discount for a limited period

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 13 July 2021 – Melbourne’s trusted mobile and self-storage service provider, TOPBOX is now offering between $100 and $200 discount for a limited period only. TOPBOX is best known for offering value for money services. TOPBOX’s Mobile Self Storage Box is 20% larger, which means customers get 20% more room for every dollar. Mobile Self Storage size; 1.8m Wide x 2.45m Deep x 2.2m High.

The demand for self-storage services has been rising over the past few years and the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in demand. According to CBRE Industrial and Logistics Australia, over $300 million of self-storage facilities transacted in 2020, despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

TOPBOX’s Office Administrator, Gomara Hawkins said, “The main factors driving demand are households that require new space to accommodate work from home arrangements and business owners who need to remove furniture to make space for social distancing in the pandemic landscape.” “In addition to that, the culture of consumerism, booming e-commerce activity, smaller living spaces and growing population are also driving demand from both individuals and families to store their personal belongings in a secure and convenient facility,” added Hawkins.

Customers are encouraged to simply book online or call TOPBOX to enjoy the $100-$200 discount on their Mobile and Local Self Storage Box using Discount Code:TOPBOXSAVE. This offer is only valid for new booking. There is also no rental truck needed as TOPBOX bears the transportation costs, saving time and money for its customers. Customer’s Mobile Self-Storage Box is also delivered upon requested date and time. Customers can then load their belongings into their designated Mobile Self-Storage Box at their convenience after which lock it and keep the keys. Once loading is finished, it is picked at the requested time and stored at TOPBOX’s secure warehouse, bringing convenience right to customer’s doorstep.

About TOPBOX

TOPBOX is a leading Trusted Mobile & Local Self Storage Provider in Melbourne since 2018. TOPBOX takes pride in offering the best price guarantee, better deal, with no hidden fees. Besides that TOPBOX also places security as its top priority with security surveillance in place and box delivery tracking. TOPBOX’s mobile and local self-storage is also accessible to its customers 24/7.

#TOPBOX