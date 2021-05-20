Trend Micro Named a Leader in Endpoint Security Software-as-a-Service

Independent research firm gives company highest possible score in threat prevention criterion

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 May 2021 – (;), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021, which evaluated 12 of the top providers in the space, for its endpoint security offering, Apex One.

To read a full copy of the report, The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Software as a Service, Q2 2021, please click here: https://resources.trendmicro.com/AMEA-Forrester-Endpoint-Leadership-Report.html

The Forrester report gave an evaluation of Trend Micro’s Apex One, which it described as offering “…comprehensive endpoint threat prevention, threat detection, secure configuration, attack response, and data security capabilities within a wider portfolio of security products and services.”

Endpoint security is an increasingly important part of organizations’ multi-layered threat defense posture, requiring exceptional visibility and cross-generational threat detection capabilities to mitigate the risk posed by sophisticated threat actors.

“Over the past year, SaaS endpoint security and XDR have played a crucial role in keeping organizations and their distributed workforces secure as threat actors probe for new gaps in protection,” said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. “We believe being named a Leader by a respected independent authority speaks volumes about our product, vision and ability to deliver value for customers in a highly competitive market.”

“Buyers enjoy complete feature parity between the company’s on-premises and managed versions of Apex Central, allowing for easy transitions during the ‘hybrid’ phase.” “[Trend Micro’s] extended detection capabilities are robust and accessible from Trend Micro Vision One…” The report states that Trend Micro Vision One provides “…a separate console designed to consume telemetry and environment data from Trend Micro and third parties spanning network, cloud workload, email, and endpoint sources.”

“Forrester expects Trend Micro will continue to serve large organizations well, especially those with comprehensive endpoint security requirements,” the report’s profile of Trend Micro concluded.

Overall, Trend Micro received the maximum score possible (5.0) in the Threat Prevention criterion and in a total of 14 criteria of evaluation including: Malicious Behavior Protection, Extended Detection Breadth, Mobile Security, Data Security, Product Roadmap, and Enterprise Penetration.

Trend Micro Vision One, a foundational part of the company’s cybersecurity platform, delivers visibility and cross detection and response (XDR). It uses telemetry from endpoints in addition to email, servers, cloud workloads and networks to correlate detections and built-in threat intelligence.

The SaaS model offers a more agile, low maintenance delivery model increasingly favored by organizations and their remote workforces. The Trend Micro Vision One provides organizations with the increased visibility they need across all security layers to enable faster detection and response.

