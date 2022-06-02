U.S. Investment Migration Seminar

The basic need for economic stability and access to first world opportunities are the primary factors that drive the demand for migration to the west. Since the inception of the EB-5 Regional Center program in 1992, foreign nationals have gravitated towards securing U.S. green cards and residency for their spouse and children under the ages of 21 through the EB-5 program. Per the EB-5 program regulations investors are eligible to participate in the program so long as they inject $800,000 into a government approved commercial enterprise and ensure that their source of funds is lawful and that the funds legally belong to the investor.

In the last few months the Regional Center has undergone rigorous changes and updates that were made for the inclusion of provisions that will provide integrity, transparency and protections for investors and regional centers involved. While Congress was working on these regulations, the program was halted for almost 9 months. This meant that there were no EB-5 Regional Center applications being processed or accepted by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (“USCIS”). Shai Zamanian, Legal Director of the American Legal Center, says that “regardless of the program being unavailable, during the time of suspension, our team witnessed a surge in the number of inquiries our firm received.” The team of U.S. licensed lawyers utilized the suspension period to best educate themselves on the program and the projected changes to be able to educate the market on how these would affect their current and future applications.

On March 15, 2022, the program was revitalized by the enactment of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (“RIA”) and USCIS was mandated to proceed with processing Regional Center applications. Since the reauthorization of the program there has been a further host of changes and amendments introduced to the program which can provide confusion and uncertainty for prospective investors. As the leaders in the EB-5 industry, having filled the most EB-5 applications out of the GCC, the team at the American Legal Center have decided to continue educating the market by hosting free educational seminars that allow investors to interact with the attorneys and learn more about the program.

The seminar will take place at Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, on 4 June 2022, and will be divided into two sessions, one at 1:00 pm and another at 3:00 pm. To start your migration journey to the United States and to learn more about the EB-5 program, you can RSVP by contacting +971 52 446 6095 or [email protected]

