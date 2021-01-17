UAE companies launch Hydrogen Alliance

Arabian Post Staff

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and ADQ, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance (the Alliance).

The Alliance partners will collaborate to establish Abu Dhabi as a trusted leader of low-carbon green and blue hydrogen in emerging international markets. They will also work together to build a substantial green hydrogen economy in the UAE.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Alliance will develop a roadmap to accelerate the UAE’s adoption and use of hydrogen in major sectors such as utilities, mobility and industry, through their respective operating companies and with international partners. Mubadala, ADNOC and ADQ will also align on their approach to international markets, for projects developed under the Alliance, with the aim of positioning Abu Dhabi as a reliable and secure supplier of hydrogen and its carriers to customers around the world as demand grows.

This alliance integrates the complementary strengths as industrial, energy and financial leaders to address the global challenge of meeting energy demand, while reducing emissions. In addition, this Alliance will build on Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s global energy leadership and position as the center of gravity for energy innovation.

ADNOC will place special emphasis on pursuing blue hydrogen projects by expanding on its existing hydrogen capacity, leveraging its significant gas reserves and best-in-class infrastructure, as well as its extensive customer relationships to help advance the hydrogen industry, both domestically and internationally.

Working together as an alliance, the companies will identify viable international market opportunities, while developing a roadmap to create hydrogen production sites in Abu Dhabi, and the UAE.

The companies are building on their complementary strengths to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s hydrogen leadership. ADNOC already produces around 300,000 tons per annum of hydrogen for its downstream operations, with plans to expand to more than 500,000 tons,and is well-placed to build on its advantaged position as a major natural gas reserves holder and producer, with existing infrastructure and strong partnerships and customer relationships around the world. The signing today follows ADNOC’s agreement last week with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan to explore cooperation on fuel ammonia and carbon recycling, harnessing technologies which will enable the hydrogen economy.

Mubadala will contribute through Masdar, its global renewable energy champion, and its extensive network of international technology and investment partners and other relationships.

ADQ will bring together its portfolio companies across the energy value chain, with companies such as Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Rail, Etihad Steel, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) to enable activities undertaken by the Alliance.

While the Alliance will pursue green hydrogen domestically, ADNOC will continue to develop blue hydrogen independently within the UAE, leveraging its existing capacity and capabilities.

The development of a local hydrogen economy is a natural proposition for the UAE. Its strong track record and industrial capacity across the energy value chain, coupled with its geographic location advantages, and growing local and export demand, mean that the country is uniquely positioned to establish a clean hydrogen economy.