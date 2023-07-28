UAE has world’s highest average temperature

Arabian Post Staff

A new study has revealed the United Arab Emirates as ranking the top slot on the list of countries with the highest average temperature with 28.17°C.

The study has been carried out by experts at UK company Utility Bidder, who also researched the years where the UK saw the biggest change in temperatures. The study also explores the areas of the UK which have experienced the biggest temperature increases between 1980-2022, and those with the biggest change in rainfall during the same period.

The research compiled the 66 most developed countries in the world, with Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus removed from the ranking.

Taking the top spot on the list of the countries with the highest average temperatures, totalling 28.17°C, was the United Arab Emirates. At its hottest, this country has reached temperatures exceeding 52°C which may be hard to comprehend if you live in a country with a cooler climate.

The UAE was followed by Qatar with average temperature of 28.02°C. Even though winters in Qatar are cold, the summers are long and hot which is why the average temperature is high. Climate in the Middle East is characterised as warm and dry which makes areas like Qatar more vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Completing the top three list of the warmest countries in the world is Singapore with an average temperature of 27.69°C. Despite finishing third on the list, the average yearly temperature in Singapore is hotter than peak summertime in other countries.

