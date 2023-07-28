logo
HomeChannelsFeaturedUAE has world’s highest average temperature
Featured
0 likes

UAE has world’s highest average temperature

IHC International Holding Company Head Office in UAE

Arabian Post Staff

A new study has revealed the United Arab Emirates as ranking the top slot on the list of countries with the highest average temperature with 28.17°C.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study has been carried out by experts at UK company Utility Bidder, who also researched the years where the UK saw the biggest change in temperatures. The study also explores the areas of the UK which have experienced the biggest temperature increases between 1980-2022, and those with the biggest change in rainfall during the same period.

The research compiled the 66 most developed countries in the world, with Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus removed from the ranking.

Taking the top spot on the list of the countries with the highest average temperatures, totalling 28.17°C, was the United Arab Emirates. At its hottest, this country has reached temperatures exceeding 52°C which may be hard to comprehend if you live in a country with a cooler climate.

The UAE was followed by Qatar with average temperature of  28.02°C. Even though winters in Qatar are cold, the summers are long and hot which is why the average temperature is high. Climate in the Middle East is characterised as warm and dry which makes areas like Qatar more vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Completing the top three list of the warmest countries in the world is Singapore with an average temperature of 27.69°C. Despite finishing third on the list, the average yearly temperature in Singapore is hotter than peak summertime in other countries.

 

 

 

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
No-Confidence Motion On Manipur Brings BRS, Congress On Same Table // UAE President and Brazilian President discuss bilateral relations in a phone call // Kejriwal gets more time in Modi degree case // No-trust motion’s only aim is to force PM to speak // AOC Celebrates 56 Years of Innovation with Inaugural “AOC Days” Campaign // Joining Forces for a Greener Future: Watsons Partners with Kenvue, L’Oréal and P&G to Drive Sustainability Efforts // TMC asks PM why he is so negative on Opposition bloc // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 28 Jul 2023 // MSIG Grows Its Mangrove Planting Partnership With Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) // A Strong Centre-Left Front Emerges In Guatemala To Challenge Ruling Right In Presidential Poll // Narendra Modi Govt’s Claim Of Large Reduction In Poverty Level Is Flawed // Modi to brief 430 NDA MPs on ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’ // Cong whip to Rajya Sabha MPs for Thursday // Narendra Modi Has Declared Himself As Prime Minister For The Third Time // Circles partners unconnected.org to connect underprivileged children to education through digital connectivity // INDIA’s Mumbai meeting set for Aug 25, 26 // Brilliant Planet to scale algae-based carbon capture process with universal automation solution from Schneider Electric and Platinum Electrical Engineering // Falah bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed // UAE has world’s highest average temperature // The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gets a Much Larger Cover Screen //