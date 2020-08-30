UAE, Israel to collaborate on food, water projects

Arabian Post Staff

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security Mariam Al Mheiri and Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Alon Schuster discussed the great opportunities that lay ahead for both countries as a result

of the Peace Accord.

This discussion solidifies UAE efforts in supporting the principles of Peace, Tolerance and Fraternity in the MENA region.

The two ministers pledged to collaborate on projects that address food and water security, both of great concern for the UAE and Israel, as well as R&D, aquaculture, agri-technologies and more.

The two Ministerial offices will now open a direct channel and work together to lay out a programme for cooperation between them.

