UK visa services in Gulf set to resume

Arabian Post Staff

UK Visas and Immigration has announced the phased resumption of services at its visa application centres in Bahrain (Manama), Kuwait (Kuwait City), Saudi Arabia (Al Khobar, Jeddah, Riyadh), and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai) from June 28.

As part of health precautions, only customers with a prior appointment may visit the Centre to submit their applications and enrol biometrics.

Customers who were unable to attend an earlier appointment at the Centre prior to the lockdown, will now be able to log into their account to book a new appointment. Customers who had completed their application on GOV.UK before lockdown, but didn’t previously book an appointment at the Visa Application Centre, can now also book an appointment.

However, services like Super Priority Visa, Priority Visa (for visit visas), Priority Visa for settlement and Walk-in service will not be available now.

Health measures at the UK border

Customers are also advised that there are new rules in place for entering the UK because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We request you to please check the latest information before you travel at https://www.gov.uk/uk-border-control.

Health & safety measures are the Centre

As part of VFS Global health and safety measures for the prevention of COVID-19, which are in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and local authorities, customers visiting our Visa Application Centres may be asked to observe physical distancing, undergo temperature checks or be required to wear facemasks. Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including fever (higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius), cough or difficulty breathing will be helped to reschedule their application submission for another day and will be advised to seek medical attention at the nearest healthcare facility of their choice.

Customer can also opt for Courier Return of documents (available at a nominal fee), so they do not have to visit the Visa Application Centre again after a decision is made. For customers who will be coming to the Centre to pick up their passports after a decision is made, VFS Global will contact them to arrange for the collection of their passports, by appointment only.

Also published on Medium.