Unlocking Education Benefits by Obtaining a U.S. Green Card Through the EB-5 Program

One of the many reasons for participating in the United States EB-5 immigrant investor program is to unlock the various education benefits that having a U.S. Green Card provides. The U.S. offers the best quality higher education in the world. Half of the top ten best universities in the world are U.S. institutions. The EB-5 program increases the chance for students to obtain their degrees at top U.S. universities. “Having a degree from a U.S. institution is an invaluable tool that unboxes many career opportunities for a fresh graduate,” says Shai Zamanian, a U.S. educated and licensed lawyer and Legal Director of The American Legal Center, a top immigration consultancy firm in Dubai specializing in the EB-5 program. Becoming a Green Card holder through the EB-5 program provides students and their parents with a plethora of benefits.

Free Education for School Children

All children in the United States have access to free public education. Participating in the EB-5 program gives you the opportunity to live in the United States, which means that your children can enjoy the benefits of receiving free public education.

Higher University Acceptance Rates

Universities in the United States often have self-imposed quotas on the number of international students that they accept. Because of this, the chance of being accepted into a college or university is lower for an international student as compared to a domestic student. Therefore, if you have the U.S. Green Card, you will have a higher chance of being accepted into a U.S. college or university.

Lower University Tuition Costs

The tuition fees for colleges and universities in the United States are drastically higher for international students as compared to domestic students. International students pay up to three times more than domestic U.S. students for public higher education. As an example, the tuition cost for one semester for an undergraduate resident at The University of California – Berkeley is approximately $8,967.25 compared to the substantial amount of approximately $23,844.25 for an international student. Additionally, it is significantly more difficult for international students to secure financial aid or student loans. Green Card holders may attend U.S. colleges and universities at the same cost as citizens and may qualify for merit-based benefits reserved only for U.S. citizens.

Access to Government Grants and Scholarships

As a U.S. citizen, students are given the opportunity to reduce their tuition fees. Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a form completed by current and prospective college students (undergraduate and graduate) in the United States to determine their eligibility for providing them with loans or grants they can use throughout the year. Through obtaining Green Cards, students can apply to take advantage of using such services to further reduce their tuition fees which may cover the cost of their courses, books, accommodation, and transportation.

Paid Internship and Research Opportunities

American universities often partner with companies to help students find paid internships and research opportunities. They also provide their students with on campus interviews which can guarantee them a job upon graduation. Even though most companies may take on non-U.S. citizen interns, the chances that they will get hired on a full-time basis is slim.

More Job Opportunities

U.S. companies will often filter applications that require sponsorship and eliminate these candidates at the initial stages. Most U.S. companies steer away from interviewing international candidates as a result of the burdens that they must go through in order to hire international students, which include, but are not limited to, the extra time and cost associated with obtaining work authorization and visa approvals. Furthermore, it is less profitable for a company to invest in the training of an employee who will most likely only be able to stay at the company for a short period of time, given the low probability of obtaining H1B visa approvals. Therefore, it is the preference of companies in the United States to hire U.S. persons and to invest in their training as opposed to international students. Having a Green Card means that you will be considered as a U.S. person and as such you will have a higher chance of receiving job interviews and offers. Furthermore, you will not have to apply for work authorizations, such as Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT), which are required for international students.

Therefore, by having a U.S. Green Card, students considering pursuing higher studies in the United States can not only increase their chances of acceptance into a U.S. university, but they can also increase their chances of finding internship and job opportunities after graduation. The EB-5 program provides one of the most efficient and easiest ways to obtain the U.S. Green Card. That said, given the importance of accuracy in filling out the required forms and the provision of the necessary documentation, the engagement of the right consultants in applying for the EB-5 program is key in successfully obtaining the U.S. Green Card.

Contributed by the American Legal Center of Dubai