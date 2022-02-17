VinFast teams up with Nas Academy to launch ‘Go Boundless’ challenge to inspire the electric vehicle revolution

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 17 February 2022 – VinFast teams up with Nas Academy – the world’s first creator school for the skills of the future – to launch the ‘Go Boundless’ video challenge. The contest aims to inspire the transition to electric vehicles and accelerate the global green mobility revolution.









The Go Boundless Contest consists of two rounds. In the first round, candidates are tasked with creating and publishing an inspirational 1-3-minute video that encourages the switch from gasoline-powered cars to EVs. The top ten candidates from the first round will be invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to Vietnam to make one final video to compete for the Grand Prize.

Regarding prizes, each of the first 1,000 qualified videos* will be awarded a US$100 cash prize and a US$200 reservation payment for a VF 8 or VF 9. Each reservation provides access to the VinFirst membership program, which confers an e-voucher for US$3,000 towards a VF 8 or US$5,000 towards a VF 9 and other exclusive benefits for VinFirst’s members.

The top ten candidates from the first round will receive a US$2,000 cash prize and an all-expense-paid trip to Vietnam for the Finale. The Grand Prize will be a US$30,000 cash prize awarded to the final winner.

Within the contest, the organizer will host two workshops led by VinFast’s experts for brand inspiration and three open Q&A sessions with the Nas Academy trainers for additional consultation.

About the collaboration with VinFast, Mr. Nuseir Yassin, CEO and Founder of Nas Academy, shared: “We are honored to collaborate with VinFast to launch the ‘Go Boundless’ Challenge, a campaign that introduces world-class EVs by an innovative and progressive Vietnamese brand to global audiences. With the mission of enabling creators through technology, we are proud to contribute to VinFast’s journey of empowering the future with zero-emission transportation and low-noise mobility, combined with safer, smarter, and more exciting driving experiences.”





Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO also shared: “We are excited to launch this campaign. In teaming up with the Nas Academy, which has demonstrated influence on young audiences across the globe, we firmly believe this contest will greatly inspire global audiences to consider the Future of Mobility and unite towards a greener tomorrow for all.”





With its mission of creating a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast is motivated to inspire global audiences to unite in creating a greener planet. The contest aims to contribute to a sustainable tomorrow by promoting greener mobility with advanced technologies for exciting, comfortable, and convenient experiences on every drive and in everyday life.

Submissions will be accepted until the end of the day on March 17, 2022. Anyone interested in participating can learn more about the challenge and register from February 17, 2022, on the Nas Academy’s website: https://nasacademy.com/vinfast

*Submission criteria

The video must be published on your public social media account by 23:59 SGT – GMT+8 on March 17, 2022.

The video must be between 1-3 minutes long and must provide at least one valid reason why people should switch from gas-powered cars to EVs.

The video must satisfy all additional requirements such as audio, lighting, language (English), intellectual property, etc.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About Nas Academy

Nas Academy is the world’s first creator school for the skills of the future. Headquartered in Singapore, Nas Academy raised $11 million Series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners to help creators build their own academies through cohort-based learning experiences.

Motivated by the mission to empower content creators on the internet, Nas Academy has worked with over 100 creators to productize their knowledge, making education accessible to over 200,000 students across 160 countries.

Nas Academy has partnered with some of the world’s leading companies to train, upskill, and tap into the creator economy for sustainable brand advocacy on social media – through corporate workshops, fellowships and other training programs.

#Vingroup

#VinFast