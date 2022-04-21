Vingroup partners with Brighton College to bring UK’s “Independent School of The Decade” to Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 21 April 2022 – On April 20, in Hanoi, Vingroup signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Brighton College, the leading coeducational school in the UK, with a prestigious education system, to establish the Brighton College Vietnam international school system. The event affirms Vingroup’s long-term vision and commitment to bring the best of the world’s education to Vietnam.

The signing ceremony of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Vingroup and Brighton College was witnessed by representatives from Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training, the British Embassy in Vietnam, and representatives from the international community in Vietnam.

Under the agreement, Brighton College will recruit key positions and teachers, and consult on the design of a school curriculum that is aligned with Brighton College’s standards while still meeting national requirements. Meanwhile, Vingroup is responsible for investing in infrastructure, enrolment, and providing administrative support according to Brighton College’s standards.

Brighton College Vietnam will be culturally shaped by a tradition rich in kindness – one of the core values ​ of the Brighton College education system, which underpins its outstanding academic success. Brighton College’s experienced team of experts will also advise on the architectural design of campuses in Vietnam, and regularly participate in teacher training and supervision of educational quality.

Ms. Phan Ha Thuy, representative of Vingroup, shared: “We believe that with the cooperation with Brighton College, Vingroup will contribute to bringing the world’s top quality education to Vietnam and create favorable conditions for education. Families wishing to have access to an education do not have to send their children to study abroad before they reach adulthood.”

Mr. Graeme Owton, Executive Director of Brighton College International Schools said: “Brighton College and Vingroup share the same vision to bring a remarkable start to the lives of thousands of Vietnamese students in the 21st century. That beginning is built on the very comprehensive and trusted education that Brighton College Vietnam is pursuing.”

The first Brighton College Vietnam International School is expected to be built in Vinhomes Ocean Park, Hanoi, enrolling students from grades 1 to 13 (following the British education system) starting from August 2023. The next 6 campuses will be gradually opened nationwide.

Brighton College Vietnam is offering lifetime scholarships for students who enrol in the first year. In addition, the top 10 students who enrol will have an opportunity to attend an all expenses-paid exchange program in Brighton College UK for two weeks prior to the school’s opening.

The comprehensive cooperation with Brighton College shows the long-term vision of Vingroup in integrating the elite models of global education into Vietnam, in order to contribute to creating a breakthrough in education quality.

Before Vietnam, Brighton College UK has been awarded the prestigious “School of the Decade” accolade and has also successfully opened international schools, some of which have won prestigious awards in education, in Thailand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Brighton College students have a high level of education and are frequently accepted into the top universities in the world such as the Ivy League group (USA) and the universities of Oxford and Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

About Brighton College

Founded in 1845, Brighton College has achieved the highest achievement among all private schools in the UK in educating and training intelligent, kind, dynamic, active citizens who are positive and always curious as well as being responsible to the community. In 2021, 99% of students attained A* to B grades in their A-level programmes. In the same year, the school was recognised as the UK’s Top School for STEM subjects. Brighton College doesn’t only focus on academic excellence, but also excels in sports, art, music, and drama. Brighton College also has a close relationship with the British Royal Family: It is rumoured by the British Press that Prince William and Princess Kate are considering enroling Prince George, third in line to the throne, in Brighton College.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading multi-sector private economic groups in the region, operating in three core areas, including: Technology, Industry – Trade and Service – Social Volunteering. Not only possessing strong financial potential, Vingroup is also rich in enthusiasm and experience in the field of education and training as exemplified by the successful development of the largest private education system in Vietnam including K-12 education at Vinschool and Vietnam’s first elite university, VinUni. Vinschool currently operates 39 campuses in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh, with a scale of 36,000 students. Meanwhile, VinUni has enrolled and trained two courses with about 500 students from 11 countries. Learn more at: https://www.vingroup.net

#Vingroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.