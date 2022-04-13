Vitatoken Introduces Their Cryptocurrency Fund Exchange

Vitatoken offers crypto trading and cryptocurrency funds. They target to raise users’ probability of returns and lower the risk of cryptocurrency investment.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 April 2022 – Vitatoken is the world’s first-ever cryptocurrency fund trading platform. It is licensed in CAGAYAN ECONOMIC ZONE AUTHORITY (CEZA) under the legal entity of Dragon Empire Developments Limited on 6th September 2021, for fintech solutions and cryptocurrency exchange regulations.

In order to facilitate the demand of the cryptocurrency market, more and more cryptocurrency trading platforms are being introduced to the market. Vitatoken aims to provide a platform with low passing standards, and extremely low handling fees, and make sure to optimize the probability of returns for our users.

The “hero” product of Vitatoken – V10 Index Fund benefits traders by diminishing the ineffectiveness of fund managers in achieving the benchmark index, offering low fund fees of 0.5% and lowering the risk of buying a single coin. V10 Index Fund is formed by the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Supported by big data, V10 uses machine learning back-testing, to justify the parameters and calculate all asset ratios by month.

As for the cryptocurrency spot trading platform, Vitatoken keeps it simple yet functional. Users can trade anywhere securely and safely.

To improve cryptocurrency trading or issuance progress for users, in the future, Vitatoken will be supporting different fund managers issuing funds on the platform, which allow users to purchase funds as needed.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vitatoken_official/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vitatoken/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitatoken_

Telegram: https://t.me/VitatokenEnglish

#Vitatoken